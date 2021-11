Stocks closed higher Friday but lost ground for the week, snapping a run of five straight weekly gains for major indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 179 points,or 0.5%, to finish near 36,100 according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained around 34 points, or 0.7%, end near 4,683. The Nasdaq Composite advanced around 157 points to around 15,861, a gain of 1%. For the week, the Dow gave up 0.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq shed 0.7%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO