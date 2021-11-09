CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain, snow, and a lot of wind along with pretty cold wind chills later this week.

By Tom Schrader
kxnet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a pretty nice Tuesday the weather will begin changing Tuesday night...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued as 2-4″ of Snow Expected Saturday Afternoon for Central Minnesota

(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory as another round of snow is on the way for central Minnesota. Accumulating snowfall of two to four inches is expected to be along and north of the I-94 corridor. They say some patchy freezing drizzle could also fall, but no ice accumulation is expected. The first burst of snow will last a couple of hours this afternoon before tapering off. A second round of snow will fall Saturday evening and into the overnight. The winter weather advisory goes until at least 3:00 a.m. Sunday, November 14th.
ENVIRONMENT
whtc.com

Winter-weather advisory in effect Sunday

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a winter-weather advisory for 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Meteorologists predict 1 to 3 inches of snow expected, but some areas along the Lakeshore could see more. Drivers can expect slippery road conditions and intermittent...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WMUR.com

New Hampshire rain and snow showers taper off Saturday night

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A sharp cold front moving through the region Saturday is bringing periods of rain and snow showers for some, but any precipitation or wind will taper off at night. Drying conditions will take place from southwest to northeast as this system moves out with lingering clouds and...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Boston

Saturday Evening Storm Brings ‘First Flakes Alert’ For Much Of Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — After a busy Friday with flooding rain and strong wind, we’re back to a storm threat for Saturday afternoon. Soak in any sun you can because it’s going to be busy a bit later. Another cold front will swing through between 4-7 p.m. (WBZ-TV Graphic) Fortunately, this is a quick-moving system, but that doesn’t mean we will escape all the impacts. Any storms that develop will tap into some really cold air in the upper atmosphere, making small-to-moderate sized hail a likelihood. Although not to the same extent as yesterday, rain will come down in buckets. Totals will reach a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Heavy Fog Expected Through Sunday Morning Across Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in place until 11 a.m. Sunday for much of the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley. Thick fog, with visibilities up to a quarter-mile or less in various places, could impact travelers, the National Weather Service Sacramento said. Fog and low clouds were visible around Sacramento as early as Saturday evening. Drivers are being advised to use extra caution on the road. Some tips include driving at slower speeds, using low-beam lights and keeping more distance between other cars. By the time the fog clears, the region is expected to see mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day. A foggy Sunday morning is forecast for the northern San Joaquin Valley and southern Sacramento Valley. Temperatures may reach a few degrees above normal once the sun breaks through. Make sure to drive with caution during foggy conditions #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eml4gVHNom — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 14, 2021 Cloudier skies are expected across Northern California Sunday night and well into Monday with cooler temperatures expected over the next week.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KAAL-TV

Work Week Snow/Rain Chances

We do have a few chances for rain and snow throughout the week, all of which are isolated. First, Monday morning could have a few flurrires falling from the sky on the commute. Accumulations should remain under 1/2" as this appears to be a quick event compared to Friday morning and Saturday night.
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Mike’s Saturday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/13/2021

We’ve had a little bit of everything today in western North Dakota, with some snowfall, ice, and even some temperatures in the 50s off toward the southwest. Winds have been very strong, and the upper-level low that has been our snow and rainmaker is now tracking to the east. We may have some slight breaks in the cloud cover, but we look to begin Sunday morning with some overcast skies.
ENVIRONMENT
wfft.com

Cold Sunday with a chance of rain and snow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A low pressure system brings the chance of wintry weather across the region. Temperatures Sunday morning start off in the low to mid 30s under a cloudy sky. SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Under that...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy