Rain, snow, and a lot of wind along with pretty cold wind chills later this week.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in place until 11 a.m. Sunday for much of the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley. Thick fog, with visibilities up to a quarter-mile or less in various places, could impact travelers, the National Weather Service Sacramento said. Fog and low clouds were visible around Sacramento as early as Saturday evening. Drivers are being advised to use extra caution on the road. Some tips include driving at slower speeds, using low-beam lights and keeping more distance between other cars. By the time the fog clears, the region is expected to see mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day. A foggy Sunday morning is forecast for the northern San Joaquin Valley and southern Sacramento Valley. Temperatures may reach a few degrees above normal once the sun breaks through. Make sure to drive with caution during foggy conditions #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eml4gVHNom — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 14, 2021 Cloudier skies are expected across Northern California Sunday night and well into Monday with cooler temperatures expected over the next week.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO