NBA

Frank Vogel’s Worrying Update On LeBron’s Injury Amid Rumors Of 2-Month Absence

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was earlier reported that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could be out of action for much longer...

www.lakers365.com

AllLakers

Lakers Frank Vogel On Why Carmelo Anthony Will Not Be A Starter

Monday night gave fans hope that even without their star, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony can hold it down. Even though he is not a starter, Anthony is a threat and potentially could win the NBA sixth man of the year award. After Monday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets, Frank Vogel told the media why he does not plan on making Carmelo Anthony a starter.
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Doesn’t See Difference In LeBron James From 2 Years Ago

Even in Year 19, LeBron James knows how to close out games as evidenced by his performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. James was too much of a problem for the Rockets all night as he was physically imposing getting to the basket. But in the fourth quarter, he took over the offense and scored layup after layup. Los Angeles had been trailing up to that point, but James was able to hand them the lead and the team never looked back from that point forward.
lakersoutsiders.com

Could the Lakers end up firing Frank Vogel?

In June 2021, the Lakers conducted their exit interviews. These interviews concluded a season that fell extremely short of their championship aspirations as the team had just been eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns. The elimination wasn’t necessarily surprising at the moment given the fact that Anthony Davis wasn’t healthy and that the team never really had an opportunity to get organized before the playoffs due to Davis and LeBron James missing two to three months of games at the same exact time. Despite the two players missing a considerable amount of time, Frank Vogel was able to create the number one ranked defense in the NBA in terms of Defensive Rating. Rob Pelinka stated in his exit interview that he thought Vogel “did everything he could” for the team in the 2020-21 season, also saying the following (per Harrison Faigen and Silver Screen & Roll):
Daily Breeze

Lakers’ Frank Vogel encouraged by defensive strides

LOS ANGELES — The first few film sessions of the season presented a tricky challenge for Coach Frank Vogel: How can you show the Lakers what good defense looks like if you don’t have any tape of it?. Maybe it wasn’t quite that extreme, but after the Lakers gave up...
Yardbarker

Lakers: Frank Vogel Says LeBron James Is Shooting At An Elite Level

Much has been made of LeBron James' shooting touch early into the 2021-22 season. Over the weekend when James went 1-16 from outside, the pundits were everywhere, questioning whether James still had the touch. This of course was an overreaction. Shooters go through hot and cold spurts. This is not...
chatsports.com

Frank Vogel: Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Lakers Small Ball Lineup, Injury Updates

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel revealed the two things that have impressed him most about Carmelo Anthony to begin the 2021-22 NBA season. “I think first I’d say probably just the care factor on that side of the ball. Reputation is reputation, but he’s had the mindset to come in and pull his own weight and then some on the defensive side of the ball and be part of a great defense,” Vogel said.
Yardbarker

Lakers: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis Are Praised by Frank Vogel

The Lakers Tuesday night's win over the Rockets was not pretty. The defensive inconsistencies were still there. The offensive balance from the Lakers' big names, however, was smooth-sailing. The Lakers big 3 combined for 84 points on 56% shooting. Coach Frank Vogel was impressed and pleased with the results, especially from the Lakers' "Big 3."
chatsports.com

Frank Vogel says Lakers have ‘concern’ about LeBron James injury, but hope it’s ultimately a ‘minimal’ setback

Multiple reports have indicated that LeBron James will miss at least a week, and potentially even two, with an abdominal strain that he sustained earlier this week. And while Lakers head coach Frank Vogel didn’t give anywhere near that specific of a timeline when discussing the injury on Thursday, he did admit that James is set to “miss some time” — i.e., multiple games — for the second time this season.
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Reveals Anthony Davis Insists On Playing Through Injuries After 2020-21 Misfortunes

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis entered the 2021-22 season with newly-found energy, trying to leave the mares of last year behind him. The 28-year-old All-Star missed half of the previous campaign’s games due to calf and Achilles injuries with many of his teammates — including LeBron James — joining the 28-year-old forward on the sidelines. Players moved in and out of the rotation throughout the unfortunate campaign, leading to the Lakers kissing their title hopes goodbye with a disappointing first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoffs.
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Believes Wayne Ellington Has Had ‘Two Positive Games’

But Lakers head coach Frank Vogel believes the veteran is making positive progression in his return so far. Yeah, it's another new guy trying to learn new teammates and new systems, which is part of why we are not winning more right now," Vogel said after Monday's shootaround. But he's going to be somebody that really helps us and it was good that he was able to just play, blow it out in the fourth quarter the other night, play the whole quarter and see the ball go in a few times.
lakers365.com

Frank Vogel Reveals Exactly What Has Kept Carmelo Anthony Out Of Starting Lineup

You could argue that Carmelo Anthony has been the biggest revelation for the Los Angeles Lakers in what has been a lackluster start for them this season. Nevertheless, Melo has remained on the bench as part of the second unit for head coach Frank Vogel, who himself recently confirmed that Anthony isn't going to be starting anytime soon. Vogel admitted that he loves using Anthony off the bench.
