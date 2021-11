Despite looking like someone who makes school survival guides for middle schoolers in his spare time, Reaves has been one of the Lakers' most impactful players and that's not hyperbole — the only player with a better on/off point differential than Reaves is LeBron James. James is at +12.4 for the season; Reaves is at +12.3. Catch and shoot jump shots make up the majority of Reaves' shot profile, but he's shown that he's capable of much more than that: he can pull up from behind the 3-point line,...

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO