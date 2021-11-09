CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comic Book Preview – James Bond: Himeros #2

By Amie Cranswick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Bond: Himeros continues this Wednesday, and you can check out the official preview of the issue below courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment…. Issue #2 continues the comic book adventures...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

James Bond was a serious birder

The original James Bond, the nonfictional one, was an American ornithologist who had a winter home in Jamaica. Ian Fleming, the author of the Bond-the-spy books, explained in an interview that he wanted a natural-sounding name for his hero. Fleming also wintered on the island. He had read the book "The Birds of the West Indies" by Bond the birder.
CELEBRITIES
Den of Geek

The 10 Scariest Comic Book Monsters Ever

This article is part of our Collector’s Digest series powered by:. Halloween may be over, but Spooky Season never really ends here at Den of Geek. Thus, there’s no better time than the present to take a look at the most terrifying characters in comics. It’s tough to pull off jump scares on the page, but comics are perfect for over-the-top monsters, skin-crawling psychological horror, and the kind of existential terror that can only be inspired by a large stone man in a purple skirt. Let’s take a look!
COMICS
Fatherly

This Huge James Bond Coffee Table Book Is Amazing — And Selling Out Fast

The new coffee table book The James Bond Archives is so big that it comes in its own cardboard box. Like similar in-depth coffee table books from renowned publisher Taschen, the size and physical weight of this book will blow your mind. Although previous versions of this book have existed before, the new edition is awesome for two reasons: First, it includes an in-depth look at No Time To Die, including spoilers and behind-the-scenes photos. Second — and this is really special — the book also includes amazing photos and details about the two “unofficial” James Bond films; the spoof version of Casino Royale (1967) and the Sean Connery/Kim Basinger off-brand 1983 Bond, Never Say Never Again.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
digitalspy.com

James Bond throwback clothing range is now available

James Bond's name isn't only synonymous with dapper suits, apparently. The release of Daniel Craig's latest mission as 007, No Time to Die, has given fans a final glimpse of the character's stylish ensembles. However, the most nostalgic among fans – and those who would gladly trade a suit coat for a more casual, comfortable attire – are covered, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
republic-online.com

James Bond gets first female author

James Bond is getting its first female author. Kim Sherwood is to pen a trilogy of "contemporary thriller" books, which will be set in the world of 007 and has hailed it a dream come true to have been given the brief by Ian Fleming Publications, almost 70 years after the first story of the suave spy, 'Casino Royale', was published in 1953.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MovieWeb

Comic Book 101: Eternals in Marvel Comics Explained

Welcome back to class as we examine the basic need-to-know information for the barrage of comic book films coming our way in the next few years from the MCU, DC, and more. Next up for us: Eternals.﻿ Directed by Academy Award winning director Chloé Zhao, ﻿Eternals﻿ follows a group of super heroes created by Jack Kirby. The team of super powered beings made their first appearance in July of 1976 with a comic of the same name, ﻿The Eternals.﻿ Much like what we are briefly told about them in the trailers we have seen for the movies, their footprints are all over the comics, but are not a household name, the later was also true with Marvel's gamble in bringing ﻿The Guardians of the Galaxy﻿ to life. This Friday, that will all change.
COMICS
Telegraph

James Bond book to be written by woman for first time

A James Bond novel is to be written by a woman for the first time after the Ian Fleming estate authorised an “expansion” of the spy’s fictional universe. Kim Sherwood would produce a trilogy of “audacious, pacy, sexy and irresistibly entertaining” stories which are “respectful of Fleming’s original genius and yet refreshingly modern”, the publisher said.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lrmonline.com

The Demonolith Comes To Life In ‘The Art Of Comic Books’

One of the most difficult concepts in creating a comic book is bringing a character to life. Most of us have been in our rooms drawing Spider-Man or Batman. The more we practiced the better we got at drawing our favorite comic book characters. But if any of you have ever tried to create your own comic book character you know it is no that easy especially if it is something that has never existed before. For Tim Nardelli creating the Demonolith was one of biggest challenges for the comic book Night Terror.
COMICS
republic-online.com

Henry Cavill hopes to become the next James Bond

Henry Cavill feels honored to be spoken about as a potential James Bond. The 38-year-old actor has revealed he'd love to speak to the producers of the iconic film franchise about replacing Daniel Craig as 007. Asked about the prospect of playing Bond, Henry - who is best known for...
CELEBRITIES
Science Focus

The best James Bond gifts to buy in 2021

To celebrate Daniel Craig’s latest outing in the recent Bond blockbuster, we’ve selected our picks of the best 007 gift ideas that will satisfy any super-spy super-fan. From collectible memorabilia, to replica watches featured in No Time To Die, and even a miniature Aston Martin DB5, we’ve found everything you need to put the biggest Bond buff you know in double-oh-heaven.
CELEBRITIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Red Notice (2021)

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Ivan Mbakop. An Interpol agent tracks the world’s most wanted art thief. Much as at-home viewing has surged over the last 20-something months, the one thing that streaming platforms are largely...
MOVIES
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Fantastic Four: The Bride of Doom

Dan Slott continues his stellar writing run on "Fantastic Four," doing all he can, along with a sharp team of artists, to make the FF true to the hyperbolic claim on the cover: "The World's Greatest Comic Magazine!" With "The Bride of Doom," Dr. Victor Von Doom plans to take...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond

Henry Cavill stands in a Miami hotel room looking like a comic book drawing made real. He’s 6-foot-2 but seems taller because he’s so broad. His muscles stretch an ordinary camel-colored knit shirt into a bulky superhero outfit. “I’m amazed how many people recognize me with a mask on,” the actor says, and it’s unclear if he’s being modest or truly doesn’t know how cinematic he looks — even his wavy jet-black hair with its jagged widow’s peak would give him away (you may recognize this hairline from films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout). Yet as we sit down for the first...
CELEBRITIES
nbcrightnow.com

Kristen Stewart wants to play James Bond villain

Kristen Stewart wants to play a Bond villain. The 'Spencer' actress has revealed that she would love to star in a 007 movie and suggested that she could combine the roles of Bond girl and Bond villain. Kristen told the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye column: "I would do a...
CELEBRITIES
Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: The Amazing Spider-Man: Lifetime Achievement

If you've ever spent any time reading Spider-Man, the name rings a bell. The cigar-chewing Daily Bugle newspaper publisher with the brush cut and Charlie Chaplin mustache. Irate boss who always skimps on paying news photographer Peter Parker for his photos of Spider-man. Spider-Man's nemesis. The man who repeatedly wrote editorials proclaiming Spider-Man a menace.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

