Comic Book Preview – James Bond: Himeros #2

Welcome back to class as we examine the basic need-to-know information for the barrage of comic book films coming our way in the next few years from the MCU, DC, and more. Next up for us: Eternals. Directed by Academy Award winning director Chloé Zhao, Eternals follows a group of super heroes created by Jack Kirby. The team of super powered beings made their first appearance in July of 1976 with a comic of the same name, The Eternals. Much like what we are briefly told about them in the trailers we have seen for the movies, their footprints are all over the comics, but are not a household name, the later was also true with Marvel's gamble in bringing The Guardians of the Galaxy to life. This Friday, that will all change.
