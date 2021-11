By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Check your freezer, especially if you frequent Trader Joe’s, because a certain brand of chicken patty has been recalled. The USDA’s Food Safety And Inspection Service announced they have recalled nearly 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties that could be contaminated with pieces of bone. Included in the recall is the Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers with the following lot codes: 2281 2291 2311 2351 2361 2371 2441 2522 2521 2531 2561 2591 2601 2671 2721 So far, there have been no adverse reactions to these products, but consumer complaints have been filed. The product should be either thrown away or returned to the point of purchase. You can get full details on the USDA FSIS website at this link.

