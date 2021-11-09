Title contenders Villanova, Gonzaga, Duke tip off college basketball season

MIAMI, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Villanova, Gonzaga and Duke will be among the title favorites to tip off the 2021 men's college basketball season Tuesday. Women's favorite South Carolina also starts its season Tuesday.

The teams return to their traditional fall start dates after the coronavirus pandemic delayed last year's start by two weeks. The 2020-21 season also had dozens of canceled or postponed games and pauses as players, coaches and referees frequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Last season also marked the return of the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments after they were canceled in 2019-20 due to the pandemic.

The 2021-22 tournaments are scheduled to start in mid-March and be held at several venues throughout the United States, unlike last postseason competition, which was moved to centralized locations.

Baylor, which won the men's title in March, lost several key players this off-season and ranks No. 8 in the Coaches Poll. The Bears start their 2021-22 campaign against Incarnate Word at 8:30 p.m. EST Friday. Baylor is not among the Top 10 favorites to win the title this season.

Stanford, the reigning women's champion, ranks No. 2 in the women's Coaches Poll. The Cardinal hosts Morgan State at 6 p.m. EST Thursday.

No. 4 Villanova hosts Mount St. Mary's one of the first Division I men's games of the season. That matchup tips off at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Villanova, Pa., and airs on FS1.

Also Tuesday, No. 1 Gonzaga, the men's title favorite, hosts Dixie State at 9 p.m. in Spokane, Wash. No. 2 UCLA hosts CSU Bakersfield at 11 p.m. on the Pac 12 Network. No. 6 Michigan, another title favorite, tips off Wednesday against Buffalo.

On the women's side, No. 1 South Carolina battles No. 4 North Carolina State at 5 p.m. EST Tuesday on ESPN. No. 2 UConn tips off Sunday against Arkansas. No. 5 Maryland hosts Longwood in one of the first women's games at 11 a.m. Tuesday in College Park.

Top matchups

Four teams outside the Top 25 in the Coaches Poll tip off the men's basketball slate at 3 p.m. EST Tuesday. Washington State hosts Alcorn State on the Pac 12 Network. Manhattan hosts Manhattanville on ESPN3.

No. 9 Duke faces No. 11 Kentucky in Tuesday's lone matchup between ranked men's teams. That game tips off at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

No. 3 Kansas battles Michigan State at 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden in New York City. That matchup also airs on ESPN.

No. 5 Texas hosts Houston Baptist at 9 p.m. on Longhorn Network. No. 7 Purdue, No. 10 Illinois, No. 12 Oregon, No. 13 Alabama, No. 14 Houston, No. 16 Memphis and No. 17 Ohio State are among the other top men's teams in action Tuesday. Ohio State hosts Akron at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

The South Carolina-North Carolina State matchup is the most high-profile game on Tuesday's women's basketball schedule.

No. 8 Baylor, No. 9 Oregon, No. 10 Michigan, No. 11 Iowa, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 15 Arizona, No. 16 Iowa State, No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 20 Georgia Tech are among the other women's teams who take the court Tuesday for season openers.

Top players to watch

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson, Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and Villanova guard Collin Gillespie are among the men's players expected to compete for Player of the Year honors.

So are Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas, Duke forward Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga forward Drew Timme and center Chet Holmgren.

Juzang averaged 16 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season. Dickinson posted 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Cockburn averaged 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds last season for Illinois.

Abmas led Division I with 24.5 points per game. Timme posted 19 points, 7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for Gonzaga.

Jackson-Davis logged 19.1 points and 9 rebounds per game for Indiana. Gillespie averaged 14 points and 4.6 assists for Villanova.

Holmgren and Banchero, both freshmen, also are the Top 2 projected picks in most 2022 NBA mock drafts.

UConn guard Paige Bueckers, Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard, Stanford guard Haley Jones and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark are among the top women's players set to return in 2021-22.

Bueckers averaged 20 points and 5.8 assists per game as a freshman in 2020-21. Smith averaged 18 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Bears. Boston posted 13.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game for the Gamecocks.

Howard averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats. Clark averaged a national-best 26.6 points for the Hawkeyes. Her 7.1 assists per game were the second-most in women's basketball.

Notable openers/matchups

Men's

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Women's

Tuesday

