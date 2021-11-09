What the Mail Must Go Through

In late August of 2011, my wife Doris and I were returning from a Vietnam USMC Tankers Reunion in San Diego. We took the scenic route back to Colorado, via the coast of California, through Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. Lodging and meals were provided by our visiting relatives and friends in these states! Our stop in Montana was in the Great Falls area with our wagon train friends, Nick Shrauger and his wife Betty McCoy. Nick and I had become good friends during our seven week adventure on a wagon train along the Bozeman Trail. Both of us being engineers, many might find us boring and communicating in a strange language! In addition, we are both Marines, love working in our workshops, enjoy the rural life style, and have an appreciation for historical matters. Both Nick and Betty have been very active in 4-H, draft horse events and projects with the living history aspect at the Grant-Kohrs Ranch, National Historical Site, National Park Service in Deer Lodge, MT. My interests have always centered on a ‘hands on’ approach to engineering and a love of both wood working and metal working. It comes as no surprise that our paths would meet and we have enjoyed our times together, working on various projects. It was Nick that suggested I take a Wheelwright course from Dave Watkins, who lived in Deer Lodge at that time. That resulted in a second career for me and I have enjoyed it immensely.

