CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

A Dangerous Plan

By Peter Lackner, S.B.
Santa Barbara Independent
 7 days ago

You have been a true wizard in the development of new buildings for our beloved campus, but the new controversial dorm plan is just one hugely dangerous mistake. I mean literally “dangerous” to the mental health of students who already spend enough time in enclosed classrooms, labs, and study halls, so...

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

The 25 Most Dangerous Towns in Illinois

If you've ever wondered if the city in which you live is considered actually "dangerous," here's some definitive proof. Grabbing some stats from the FBI's Crime in the United States I figured out the 25 most violent towns in all of Illinois. Some of the cities on the list won't...
ILLINOIS STATE
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Letter_Vaping Is Dangerous

The start of the school year and new routines brings new worries about teen vaping. These concerns are important, especially now, because smoking and vaping may put people at higher risk of complications from COVID-19. One in three Massachusetts teens vape and talking with young people about the dangers of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outreachmagazine.com

The Powers and Dangers in the Lives of Pastors

Excerpted From Don’t Blow Up Your Ministry By Michael MacKenzie The Powers and Dangers in the Lives of Pastors Being a Christian leader is a dangerous job. I grew up in Prince Edward Island, Canada, the son of a lobster fisherman. The TV shows Wicked Tuna and Deadliest Catch show how deadly commercial fishing […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Monroe Evening News

The dangers of becoming a plutocracy

I have been thinking about the United States of America and what type of government this collective of states is. In 1776 we rejected the tyranny of King George III and the notion of the Devine Right of Kings. Instead, according to the Declaration of Independence, “governments are instituted among...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Stalinesque#Ucsb
Santa Barbara Independent

A Monstrosity

I’m a retired social worker and a member of the local community. The proposed 11-story UCSB Munger building would, in my opinion, create a permanent skyline monstrosity and, worse, pose potential risks to the students’ physical and mental health. I cannot imagine living in one of the top floors and trying to escape a disaster, such as fire or earthquake. And in these times of contagious airborne viruses, it is unwise to build windowless rooms. I’ve worked in a “tight” building where the windows (at least we had windows) did not open. Major HVAC problems occurred.
VIRUS
ksgf.com

Hawley: Masculinity A Virtue, Not A Danger

(AP) — Josh Hawley is coming to the defense of the American male. The Republican senator from Missouri spoke Sunday night at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida. According to a text of his speech provided by his office, Hawley accused liberals in government, the media and entertainment of...
ORLANDO, FL
Telegraph

Inside the ‘university of dangerous ideas’

Two things are distinctively true of Americans: they love thinking big and they care a great deal about higher education. Both passions came together last week in the extraordinary launch of a new private university, the University of Austin, Texas (UATX). It is not just another liberal arts college or small wacky outfit for the well-to-do, but a pedagogical battlecry now echoing the world over. “Dedicated to the fearless pursuit of truth”, UATX is the first establishment in the world to have been founded explicitly to counteract the stifling hegemony of woke law on university campuses, and a direct response to the particularly dire state of free thinking on American ones.
COLLEGES
thejustice.org

Technological burnout: the dangers of obsessive innovation

I think that the term “fried brain” might be a real concept, even possibly an understatement, and I’m not so sure my workload is the sole culprit anymore. In the midst of a writer’s block-inspired-work-pause yesterday, I grew frustrated at the way my Kindle, laptop and phone screen all surrounded me in some seamless, almost sneering electronic bridge between me and my dream of a non-internet, anti-electronic reprieve. As if in laughter at my online academic bubble, my phone and computer both lit up on cue ten minutes before my next appointment. All I could do was put my head on the table, dreading the inevitable energy zap, my blood pressure rising. I have been sleep-deprived for days, and being relegated to Zoom meetings has yet again hastened my burnout. I am very aware that a significant amount of my stress stems from my habit of saying yes to almost every opportunity that comes my way— a habit I surely need to work on.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Washington Times

America’s dangerous decline in faith

The Public Religion Research Institute, in its just-released 12th annual American Values Survey, found that between 2013 and 2021, the level of Americans who believe God has ordained this country for His special purposes fell from 64% to 44%. That’s a massive drop that carries a massive warning about a...
RELIGION
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ksl.com

What Utah kids say about getting the COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY — After getting a COVID-19 shot at school earlier this week, 7-year-old Etta Bastian has some advice for other Utah children. "I would tell them that they should get the shot and they should really be brave about it," Etta, a first grader at Hillsdale Elementary School in West Valley City, said. Although she admitted being nervous beforehand, "it just felt like a little pinch on my arm."
UTAH STATE
ABQJournal

US funds weighed for disabilities program

SANTA FE – State health officials say they have a plan to end the 13-year wait faced by families seeking services under a developmental disabilities program. In a legislative hearing Tuesday, members of the state departments of Health and Human Services said they are awaiting federal approval to tap into a temporary funding stream to move about 4,100 people off the waiting list and into services in the next two years.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy