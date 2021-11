Mary Popham of Clifton, Kentucky, says the first step in writing a book is to organize your ideas by creating an outline. She admits that she is a “pantster,” who writes by the seat of her pants: “I write my outline in retrospect,” she says. Whether you create your outline before, during, or after writing, it is essential to create a web of ideas to ensure all plot points come to a successful conclusion by the end.

NELSON COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO