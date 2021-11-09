CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

How to successfully expand your brand into China

By Ainar Abdrahmanov
The Next Web
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chinese market is one of the most appealing for brands looking to expand into new territories. And it’s clear why — the ecommerce market in China is $2.7 trillion, four times the size of the US ($843 billion), and is growing twice as fast. What’s even more exciting is that...

thenextweb.com

TrendHunter.com

Globally Expanding Fashion Brands

Amsterdam-based lifestyle apparel brand Scotch & Soda has announced that it will be expanding its reach as part of a renewed growth strategy, which will see the company open 15 new physical store locations and seven new "shop-in-shops" by the end of the year. The new stores will be launched...
BUSINESS
Hotel Online

Hotel Branding: 4 Strategies To Take Your Hotel Brand to the Next Level

Seldom businesses can thrive nowadays without carefully-planned marketing strategies: not to say in the hospitality industry where there is at least one new property opening somewhere in the world almost every week. Moreover, the ubiquity of technology and the replicability of products means that branding has become one crucial differentiator for hospitality businesses. A hotel may be a superior service provider with its renowned facilities, but the customers need to seek a way to know about the hotel and its service quality out of all its competitors. As the market is saturated with countless hotels, brands and offerings and that consumer tastes have caught onto the industry, crystallizing and differentiating the brand vision is crucial to lead a new generation.
ECONOMY
information-age.com

How empowering your brand can power customer behaviour in the experience economy

Anna Gong, CEO and Founder of Perx Technologies, explores how empowering your brand can power customer behaviour in the experience economy. In the experience economy, where value is created through technology connections between people, machines, and organisations, the relationship between the customer experience and the brand’s purpose becomes critical. With...
ECONOMY
KOIN 6 News

Three brands that are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which brands are avoiding Christmas supply chain issues? Some shoppers are concerned that their gifts won’t arrive in time for the holidays this year. Many politicians have said Christmas supply chain issues will likely continue into 2022, but some brands have found ways to avoid […]
ECONOMY
BHG

How to Store China to Protect Your Treasured Pieces

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The holidays are prime time to get out the "good" china. Whether you invested in your own collection or inherited a set from a family member, these treasured pieces make setting the table feel extra special. But once guests have gone home, putting it all away isn't as simple as stacking everything in a cabinet or stowing it in a cardboard box. Fine china is more fragile than regular dinnerware and often includes intricate details, like gold rimming, hand-painted patterns, and delicate glazes. To keep your collection safe and ready for the next special occasion, follow these china storage tips in between each use.
CHINA
Cheddar News

DHL Express U.S. CEO on Tackling Supply Chain Issues Ahead of Holidays

With the shortage of shipping containers and truck drivers, the global supply chain is taking a beating just ahead of the holiday season. As retailers gear up to meet higher demand, DHL Express is adding capacity, both in infrastructure and aviation. Greg Hewitt, U.S. CEO at DHL Express, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to provide some additional details on the ramped-up investments.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Isko Future Face by Soorty Products Arrive for US Market

The first crop of fabrics from the Isko and Soorty collaboration have arrived just four months after the denim companies announced their landmark licensing agreement partnership. Called “Isko Future Face by Soorty,” the collection combines the expertise from both companies, using weaving technology from Turkish denim mill Isko and production methods from Pakistan-based vertically integrated manufacturer Soorty. The collection uses Isko’s patented woven fabric that looks like a soft, silky knit and features shape retention elements and a flattering drape, all while maintaining the properties of authentic denim. The collaboration is specifically intended for the U.S. market and aligns with the comfort-first movement accelerated...
APPAREL
The Next Web

AI customer service bots are making their way to a store near you

I regularly fly with KLM from Minneapolis to New Delhi, and always stop over in Amsterdam. I am frequently in Minneapolis for research and this is my route to go home to take a break from work. I have done the journey so many times that I know almost all the shops at Schiphol inside out. However, one time in summer 2019, the predictability was broken when I missed my connecting flight to New Delhi.
TECHNOLOGY
Footwear News

How Under Armour’s Digital Transformation Set the Brand Up for Success in the Pandemic

When it comes to embracing digital and virtual capabilities, Under Armour executives have gone all in. The Baltimore-based sportswear maker had been investing in digital since before the pandemic. But 2020 sped up the process, making an emphasis on virtual not just helpful, but essential. According to Under Armour executives who spoke at a keynote presentation at the PI Apparel conference in New York today, a series of early investments and mindset shifts helped the company carry out an end-to-end digital transformation in the product-to-market process. In its Q3 results announced last week, Under Armour posted a revenue growth of 8% to $1.5...
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

Calbee Expands ‘Loaded’ Range Under Seabrook Brand

Calbee UK has expanded its Loaded range following the success of the restaurant-inspired Loaded Fries, its first branding snacking product under the Seabrook brand which launched last year and is now worth almost £4.2m. The new ‘Loaded Bites’ are available in two flavours, BBQ Beef and Sour Cream & Onion...
ECONOMY
Westport News

How to Launch an E-Commerce Brand

E-commerce experienced a massive boom over the past year. As social distancing requirements forced many businesses to take their operations online, shoppers quickly discovered that the online shopping experience is perhaps even better than the in-person one. There's good reason to bet on the future of e-commerce. It's not going anywhere and if you've got an idea for a D2C business or side hustle, The 2021 Shopify Drop Shipping & Private Label Bundle can teach you how to get your idea off the ground for just $16.99 when you use promo code SAVE15NOV at checkout.
INTERNET
