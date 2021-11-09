CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ColorTokens Releases Xshield 2.0 to Accelerate Enterprises’ Zero Trust Micro-Segmentation Journey

Cover picture for the articleLatest Innovations to Award-Winning Xshield Automate Micro-Segmentation at Scale. ColorTokens, a pioneer in Zero Trust-based cybersecurity solutions, unveiled Xshield 2.0, the latest version of its award-winning product, Xshield, part of the Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform. With Xshield 2.0’s new advancements, large enterprises can further accelerate their micro-segmentation journey, scale with ease, and...

