Miami has not gotten the results that it wants so far under coach Manny Diaz, as the Hurricanes are out to a 4-4 start this season in Diaz's third year at the helm. Since Diaz took over the program ahead of the 2019 season, Miami has posted a record of 18-14. And the good vibes that highlighted last year's 8-3 campaign have dissipated with the Hurricanes struggling in the ACC this fall. On Tuesday, Manny Navarro of The Athletic reported that Miami is "likely to retain Manny Diaz through the season, if not longer" with the goal of hanging onto the Hurricanes' top young players.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO