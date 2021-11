LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police arrested a man in connection to several counterfeit bills on Sunday. Between July 19 and Aug. 6, 2021, police investigated seven cases where counterfeit $100 bills were passed at various grocery stores including HyVee, Russ’s Market, SuperSaver, and A Street Market. In each instance, a man made a purchase for around $20 worth of merchandise using a $100 bill and left with the change. The bills were later found to be counterfeit.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 DAYS AGO