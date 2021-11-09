Tis the Season for Buying Red Sox Merch!

There will never be another Jerry Remy, and tributes poured in from across Red Sox Nation for the beloved broadcaster, who passed away at 68 on Saturday. “We are saddened by the loss of a beloved player, broadcaster, and 13-year cancer warrior. Jerry’s love and connection to baseball didn’t allow anything to stand between the game and him, including for many years cancer. He devoted his entire career to baseball and whether from his seat in the clubhouse or his perch above the field in the broadcast booth, he took generations of rising Red Sox stars and a multitude of fans along for the ride with him. During his lifetime, he witnessed great triumphs and terrible tragedies handling all of it with grace, dignity, and a huge heart. He left an indelible mark on this club and on an entire nation of Red Sox fans.”
