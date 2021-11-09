CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tis the Season for Buying Red Sox Merch!

survivinggrady.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are here, and that can only mean one thing; it’s time to stock up on gifts for everyone. And when you need the absolute best Red Sox merchandise for you or your friends and family, FOCO’s Boston Red Sox Shop is the best place to find it....

survivinggrady.com

Comments / 0

Bleacher Report

Kyle Schwarber Declines $11.5M Red Sox Contract Option for 2022 Season

Kyle Schwarber's time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end. The slugger had a mutual option on his contract for the 2022 season that ESPN reported was worth $11.5 million with a $3 million buyout, but he declined his option on Thursday. However, he could still...
chatsports.com

Pays Tribute To Late Red Sox Legend

Bill Belichick is just like everyone else in New England, mourning the death of Boston Red Sox legend, Jerry Remy ... who passed away after a year 13-year battle with cancer over the weekend. The Patriots coach ended his weekly interview on WEEI ... memorializing the 68-year-old former player (infielder)...
Red Sox Nation mourns Remy's passing

There will never be another Jerry Remy, and tributes poured in from across Red Sox Nation for the beloved broadcaster, who passed away at 68 on Saturday. “We are saddened by the loss of a beloved player, broadcaster, and 13-year cancer warrior. Jerry’s love and connection to baseball didn’t allow anything to stand between the game and him, including for many years cancer. He devoted his entire career to baseball and whether from his seat in the clubhouse or his perch above the field in the broadcast booth, he took generations of rising Red Sox stars and a multitude of fans along for the ride with him. During his lifetime, he witnessed great triumphs and terrible tragedies handling all of it with grace, dignity, and a huge heart. He left an indelible mark on this club and on an entire nation of Red Sox fans.”
FanSided

Red Sox: The Top-5 ‘Monster Mash’ homers of the regular season

Red Sox perform the ‘Monster Mash’ with homers. The Boston Red Sox are no strangers to sending baseballs out of the ballpark with relative ease. In fact, they finished in the Top-10 for homers in all of MLB in 2021. With an offense this potent it’s no surprise that they weren’t hitting dinky-do shots like some other clubs and were sending these baseballs to the moon.
Yardbarker

Tim Hyers not returning as Red Sox hitting coach next season

Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers will not be returning to manager Alex Cora’s coaching staff for the 2022 season, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Per Speier, Hyers “declined the team’s offer to return” for 2022 and instead “plans to pursue other opportunities – possibly including college openings, but more likely with another team, perhaps including a broader role in another organization.”
chatsports.com

The lessons of the 2021 Red Sox

Well that was all something. The Boston Red Sox season, I mean. I’m glad the Atlanta Braves took care of the business that the Sox couldn’t—the moral imperative of ending the Houston Astros’ year—but my season ended with the ALCS. Now a new one begins, and I return atop the horse.
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Offseason tracker

After exceeding expectations by a significant amount in 2021, the Boston Red Sox cannot rest on their laurels this offseason. Instead, they should be ramping up for an action-packed acquisition period to build on the stellar season they just had. We’ll be tracking all offseason moves, rumors, prospect news right...
Over the Monster

Tim Hyers declines offer to return to Red Sox

Last week, the Red Sox had announced they are parting ways with first base coach Tom Goodwin, but otherwise were hoping to keep the rest of their coaching staff together. It does not appear that is going to be the case. On Monday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported Tim Hyers has declined an offer to return to the team next season to explore new opportunities. Speier mentions he could potentially go to the college ranks, though doesn’t rule out a major-league role as well. Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports assistant hitting coach Peter Fatse will be promoted to replace Hyers.
inkansascity.com

‘Tis the Season to Sparkle at Diamonds Direct

It’s time to sparkle and shine at Diamonds Direct Kansas City. The holiday season has arrived, and Diamonds Direct is here to help you find a special sparkler for your special someone. Before you shop the Diamonds Direct Holiday Showcase from November 12- November 14, we’ve selected some top choices from their Holiday Gift Guide that will definitely get you on the nice list this year. You can shop all of these pieces, along with virtually the entire Diamonds Direct showroom, at 20 percent off during the showcase event.
CBS Boston

J.D. Martinez Picks Up Option, Sticking With Red Sox For 2022 Season

BOSTON (CBS) — J.D. Martinez is sticking with the Red Sox. The Boston DH has picked up his player option for the 2021 season, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Martinez had the option to decline the final year of his five-year pact with the Red Sox and become a free agent. Instead, he’ll now make $19.375 million for the 2022 season. The 34-year-old hit .286 with 28 homers and 99 RBIs and led the American League with 42 doubles over 148 games. Martinez bounced back from a difficult 2020 campaign to make his fourth All-Star team in 2021. Martinez continued to swing a hot bat in the postseason too. After missing Boston’s AL Wild Card win over the New York Yankees, the righty hit .344 with three homers and 10 RBIs over nine playoff games. Martinez signed a five-year, $110 million deal with Boston in February of 2018. He had opts out following each of the last three seasons, but chose not to exercise any of them. Last week, Boston first baseman/outfielder/DH Kyle Schwarber elected to opt out of his mutual option with the Red Sox for the 2022 season. We’ll now see if Boston can afford both Martinez and Schwarber this winter.
NESN

How Red Sox Feel After J.D. Martinez Elects To Return For 2022 Season

J.D. Martinez will be back with the Red Sox in 2022, and Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is pleased about the slugger’s decision. Martinez had until 5 p.m. ET Sunday to make a choice regarding his future plans. He has one more year remaining on his contract with the Red Sox, but he could have opted out and explored free agency. Instead, he’ll remain on the Red Sox’s books for $19.35 million.
NESN

Will Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock Start For Red Sox In 2022 Season?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Red Sox this offseason is their pitching. Boston’s starters and relievers struggled at times during the 2021 Major League Baseball season, with Garrett Richards and Martín Pérez getting demoted to the bullpen, Matt Barnes struggling after the All-Star break and Chris Sale having a few down starts after his return from Tommy John surgery.
NESN

Four Burning Questions Facing Red Sox Heading Into 2022 Season

The 2021 season uncovered a good amount of certainties about the Boston Red Sox. They were resilient, better than expected and a whole lot of fun en route to their defeat in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Heading into 2022, it’s natural to expect more of...
985thesportshub.com

Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s staff undergoing changes for 2022 season

The 2021 MLB season has yet to finish, but the Boston Red Sox are already undergoing changes for the 2022 season. The latest change will impact manager Alex Cora’s staff, and in a big way, too, as hitting coach Tim Hyers has declined the team’s offer to return and will instead pursue other opportunities. Word of the 50-year-old’s departure was first reported by The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and has since been confirmed by multiple outlets.
