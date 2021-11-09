Tis the Season for Buying Red Sox Merch!

BOSTON (CBS) — J.D. Martinez is sticking with the Red Sox. The Boston DH has picked up his player option for the 2021 season, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Martinez had the option to decline the final year of his five-year pact with the Red Sox and become a free agent. Instead, he’ll now make $19.375 million for the 2022 season. The 34-year-old hit .286 with 28 homers and 99 RBIs and led the American League with 42 doubles over 148 games. Martinez bounced back from a difficult 2020 campaign to make his fourth All-Star team in 2021. Martinez continued to swing a hot bat in the postseason too. After missing Boston’s AL Wild Card win over the New York Yankees, the righty hit .344 with three homers and 10 RBIs over nine playoff games. Martinez signed a five-year, $110 million deal with Boston in February of 2018. He had opts out following each of the last three seasons, but chose not to exercise any of them. Last week, Boston first baseman/outfielder/DH Kyle Schwarber elected to opt out of his mutual option with the Red Sox for the 2022 season. We’ll now see if Boston can afford both Martinez and Schwarber this winter.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO