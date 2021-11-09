CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington commissioners optimistic they’ll come to a deal on redistricting

By William L. Spence, of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pfz9I_0cqvchfz00

Members of the Washington Redistricting Commission say they’re optimistic they can craft new legislative and congressional districts for the state by the Nov. 15 deadline.

Whether the public will be happy with the results is a big unknown, though. Based on the comments made during a special meeting Monday, there’s still a lot of work to do.

The bipartisan commission includes four voting members — two Republican appointees and two Democrats — as well as a fifth, nonvoting chairperson.

Its task is to redraw Washington’s legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect the 2020 census population figures. The goal is to craft districts that are nearly equal in population.

However, while all four voting members have released draft proposals over the last several weeks, the commission as a whole hasn’t given the public much indication of what direction it’s leaning.

“I know it’s probably frustrating for the public to not have more insight, but we’re at a critical point in our discussions,” said Commissioner April Sims. “Some of what we’re considering is, what’s fair given the (population) growth we’ve had in Washington? Eastern Washington needs to pick up about 60,000 in population, so where do we pull that from? Also, how do we incorporate the feedback from our robust public comment process … into our discussions?”

Commissioner Paul Graves echoed those remarks, saying the four voting members have been hard at work negotiating the final district boundaries, but can’t share many details because the agreements aren’t set in stone.

“I still feel optimistic about achieving a deal before the (Nov. 15) deadline,” he said. “I think we, as a commission, are working well together. I remain hopeful we can draw maps that are fair and that give Washingtonians the opportunity to vote in elections that are fair.”

Most of the public comment during Monday’s hourlong meeting focused on the Yakima Valley and South Seattle regions. In general, there was a strong desire to keep communities of color together, rather than dilute their voting power by splitting them between districts.

“The feedback that’s come in from the public has been a resounding drumbeat for keeping communities of interest together,” said Commissioner Brady Walkinshaw. “That’s a core value in state statute, it’s a core value to me and I think to my fellow commissioners. Everyone is working really hard, and in a spirit of reaching consensus. I expect that to continue.”

All of the legislative and congressional district maps the commissioners have proposed to date can be found online at redistricting.wa.gov/commissioner-proposed-maps.

Assuming they withstand any court challenge, the legislative and congressional district maps approved by the commission will remain in effect for the next 10 years.

The commission is scheduled to vote on the maps during its next meeting, which takes place Monday from 7-9 p.m.

Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
dakotanewsnow.com

“This is heading to the Supreme Court...” South Dakota House, Senate no closer to redistricting deal

PIERRE, S.D. - After months of back and forth and one day of a special session, the South Dakota State Legislature is at a stand still as to how to proceed on redistricting. Members from both chambers arrived at the State Capitol ahead of Monday’s special session intent on passing their agreed upon plans. The House’s “Grouse 2.0,” passed the body by a vote of 48 to 20. The Senate’s plan, “Blackbird 2.0″ passed that full body by a vote of 20 to 15. Both chambers then defeated the opposite map in their own body.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Walkinshaw
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Washington Post

The top 10 GOP presidential candidates for 2024, ranked

The 2021 election is over, which means it’s time to talk about 2024. Okay, well, at least a little bit. The 2021 election reinforced the difficult path that lies ahead for Democrats in their efforts to keep unified control of Washington, particularly with President Biden’s numbers having declined. And the jockeying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination began long ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Democrats#Eastern Washington#Washingtonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WEKU

Republicans and Democrats contemplate a future without Donald Trump

Let's assume you have spent at least a few minutes this week thinking about former President Donald Trump or something he has said or done. So ask yourself: Did anything seem different? Was it the same thought process with the same attitude as when you thought of him, say, two weeks ago?
POTUS
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
86
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy