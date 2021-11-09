Washington commissioners optimistic they’ll come to a deal on redistricting

Members of the Washington Redistricting Commission say they’re optimistic they can craft new legislative and congressional districts for the state by the Nov. 15 deadline.

Whether the public will be happy with the results is a big unknown, though. Based on the comments made during a special meeting Monday, there’s still a lot of work to do.

The bipartisan commission includes four voting members — two Republican appointees and two Democrats — as well as a fifth, nonvoting chairperson.

Its task is to redraw Washington’s legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect the 2020 census population figures. The goal is to craft districts that are nearly equal in population.

However, while all four voting members have released draft proposals over the last several weeks, the commission as a whole hasn’t given the public much indication of what direction it’s leaning.

“I know it’s probably frustrating for the public to not have more insight, but we’re at a critical point in our discussions,” said Commissioner April Sims. “Some of what we’re considering is, what’s fair given the (population) growth we’ve had in Washington? Eastern Washington needs to pick up about 60,000 in population, so where do we pull that from? Also, how do we incorporate the feedback from our robust public comment process … into our discussions?”

Commissioner Paul Graves echoed those remarks, saying the four voting members have been hard at work negotiating the final district boundaries, but can’t share many details because the agreements aren’t set in stone.

“I still feel optimistic about achieving a deal before the (Nov. 15) deadline,” he said. “I think we, as a commission, are working well together. I remain hopeful we can draw maps that are fair and that give Washingtonians the opportunity to vote in elections that are fair.”

Most of the public comment during Monday’s hourlong meeting focused on the Yakima Valley and South Seattle regions. In general, there was a strong desire to keep communities of color together, rather than dilute their voting power by splitting them between districts.

“The feedback that’s come in from the public has been a resounding drumbeat for keeping communities of interest together,” said Commissioner Brady Walkinshaw. “That’s a core value in state statute, it’s a core value to me and I think to my fellow commissioners. Everyone is working really hard, and in a spirit of reaching consensus. I expect that to continue.”

All of the legislative and congressional district maps the commissioners have proposed to date can be found online at redistricting.wa.gov/commissioner-proposed-maps.

Assuming they withstand any court challenge, the legislative and congressional district maps approved by the commission will remain in effect for the next 10 years.

The commission is scheduled to vote on the maps during its next meeting, which takes place Monday from 7-9 p.m.

Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.