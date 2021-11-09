Today in History for November 9th

Cheyney Thompson, a painter known for abstractions that seem to blur the line between the handmade and the mass produced, has joined the roster of Lisson Gallery, which has spaces in New York, London, and Shanghai. Lisson is among the most prominent galleries in New York, representing artists such as Marina Abramović, Ai Weiwei, Carmen Herrera, Sean Scully, and Stanley Whitney. And, in a somewhat unconventional arrangement, Thompson will continue to be represented by his longtime New York gallery, Andrew Kreps, which will co-organize a two-venue show of the artist’s work at its Tribeca space and Lisson’s Chelsea location. “It’s definitely not common,”...

