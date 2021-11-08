CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transportation department 'gearing up' for billions of dollars in infrastructure projects

By Austin Landis
NY1
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is preparing to oversee billions of dollars in infrastructure projects around the country, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said at the White House on Monday, three days after the bipartisan infrastructure passed the U.S. House of Representatives, sending it to the president’s desk. The infrastructure deal includes...

www.ny1.com

Comments / 1

Pete Buttigieg
cbslocal.com

U.S. Secretary Of Energy Jennifer Granholm Says Pennsylvania To Get Billions Of Dollars Under Infrastructure Deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is going to get billions of dollars under President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure deal that Congress approved last Friday. In an interview seen only on KDKA, political editor Jon Delano spoke with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, who says states like Pennsylvania are big winners.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Infrastructure#Economy#White House
NY1

New York to get billions for infrastructure under federal spending deal

Building new tunnels under the Hudson River, extending the Second Avenue subway to East Harlem, new elevators in subway stations — there are many projects on New York's infrastructure list that need federal funding. And now the trillion-dollar spending package Congress passed late last week will partially fund all of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
heart.org

Infrastructure Package Includes Vital Support for Active Transportation

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 6, 2021 — The House of Representatives last night passed the final version of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, which now moves to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, issued the following statement on provisions from the INVEST in America Act included in the bill:
TRAFFIC
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
KRDO News Channel 13

Governor Polis to attend signing of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill at White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis will attend the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the White House on Monday.  According to the state, Governor Polis was one of the first governors in the United States to support the bipartisan federal infrastructure framework. “I’m thrilled to join the signing of the historic bipartisan The post Governor Polis to attend signing of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill at White House appeared first on KRDO.
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
qrockonline.com

State Officials Breaking Down The Seventeen Billion Dollars Coming To Illinois Courtesy Of A Federal Infrastructure Bill

A large portion of the trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill, signed by President Joe Biden late last week, is heading to Illinois. Seventeen billion dollars, to be exact. More than nine billion dollars of that is going to roads and bridges, as the state will then be eligible for billions more in competitive grant programs. Additionally, about 100 million dollars will go toward the expansion of broadband internet service to residents across Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
thechiefnews.com

Transportation Funding: ODOT to receive over $1 billion for statewide projects

Clatskanie, Rainier and other cities across Columbia County and the state will likely see the impact of a major financial boost in transportation funding. The Oregon Department of Transportation will receive over $1 billion in additional transportation funding as part of the federal infrastructure package, according to Oregon Transportation Commission Chair Bob Van Brocklin.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says

The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges — it also spends billions to address wildfire, drought, flooding and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for wildland firefighters, […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
KGET

Governor Newsom announces ‘Emerging Projects Agreement’, providing billions for CA infrastructure improvements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Thursday to help promote projects and financing opportunities for “multi-billion infrastructure improvements” in California according to the Governor’s Press Office.  According to Governor Newsom this partnership is apart of the continued “efforts of the Biden-Harris Task Force on Supply […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KUOW

Jayapal trumpets infrastructure bill passage, predicts success for Build Back Better

Late last Friday, Congress passed a long-awaited infrastructure package to the tune of $1.2 trillion. Washington State will receive more than $8.5 billion in dedicated funds for things like roads and bridges, and also mass transit and broadband access. But, there won't be any money for paid family leave or fighting climate change. That separate, massive social spending package that President Biden campaigned for is still being worked on.
WASHINGTON STATE
NY1

Why Rep. Bowman voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill

NEW YORK — Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Tuesday clarified his no vote on President Joe Biden’s bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, saying he could no longer support the legislation after party leadership decided the Build Back Better bill would not be voted on at the same time. “We had been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bay News 9

Evening Briefing: Gov. DeSantis moves to block vaccine mandates, lawmakers stand against the transgender athlete ban and the Transportation department prepares for new projects

Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Have the jacket ready in the morning as temperatures will vary across our area. Morning temperatures will range from the mid-40s north to mid-50s around Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
cbslocal.com

$9 Billion For Massachusetts Projects Including MBTA And Cape Bridges In Federal Infrastructure Bill, Markey Says

BOSTON (CBS) — More than $9 billion of federal funding from the infrastructure package will come to Massachusetts. “By investing billions more in Massachusetts, we can finally begin the process of replacing the Cape Cod bridges and updating the MBTA to make it more efficient and climate resilient. We can also advance essential projects like East-West Rail and help close our digital divide by connecting families from the Berkshires to Boston with high-speed internet. We will reduce roadway fatalities and promote clean drinking water across the Commonwealth, while creating good-paying jobs and spurring new economic growth,” Senator Ed Markey said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

