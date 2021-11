The Lyon College Men’s Soccer Team made program history on Oct. 30, winning their first American Midwest Conference (AMC) Championship title. The Scots faced off against the Williams Baptist University Eagles, the same team that the men’s soccer program scored their first victory against in 2002. Eight minutes into overtime, Marcos Fernandez de Oliveira passed the ball to Tavaris Wellington, who scored the deciding goal. The Scots beat the Eagles by a 1-0 margin, guaranteeing the Scots their first co-championship in history. Later that evening, Columbia College tied with Missouri Baptist, meaning that the Scots did not have to share their first AMC championship.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 11 DAYS AGO