CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

New methods to improve analysis of clinical trial data from waterfall plots

By Editor’s Pick
tamhsc.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesting the safety and efficacy of new cancer therapies can be a long and complex process. In solid tumor cancer research, the effectiveness of a new drug in phase II clinical trials is measured by changes in tumor size. These changes are usually categorized as either a complete response, where the...

vitalrecord.tamhsc.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
neurology.org

Applying Propensity Score Methods in Clinical Research in Neurology

Propensity score–based analysis is increasingly being used in observational studies to estimate the effects of treatments, interventions, and exposures. We introduce the concept of the propensity score and how it can be used in observational research. We describe 4 different ways of using the propensity score: matching on the propensity score, inverse probability of treatment weighting using the propensity score, stratification on the propensity score, and covariate adjustment on the propensity score (with a focus on the first 2). We provide recommendations for the use and reporting of propensity score methods for the conduct of observational studies in neurologic research.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Metacrine Posts Data From MET409 Combination Trial In Diabetes, NASH Patients

Metacrine Inc (NASDAQ: MTCR) reported topline results from its Phase 2a trial of MET409 in combination with Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) Jardiance (empagliflozin) in type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). LDL-cholesterol increases with MET409 were consistent with previous studies and were comparable alone or in combination with...
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

Clinical trial using gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases reports positive interim data

Sio Gene Therapies, a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, presented positive interim data from its ongoing Phase I/II study of AXO-AAV-GM1, an adeno-associated viral vector-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis. Sio, formerly known as Axovant, licensed exclusive worldwide rights from UMass...
SCIENCE
neurology.org

Representation of Women in Stroke Clinical Trials

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Methods Published randomized controlled trials with ≥100 participants enrolled between 1990 and 2020 were identified...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Round Rock, TX
Round Rock, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Scientist

A Closer Look at the New Fluvoxamine Trial Data

A highly publicized new study of the antidepressant fluvoxamine as a potential COVID-19 treatment suggests that the drug could reduce hospitalizations among people with the disease, but has prompted calls for caution in interpreting the findings. A report on the randomized, placebo-controlled trial, published last Wednesday (October 27) in The...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

TransMedics Reports Positive Data From OCS DCD Heart Trial

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) has announced topline results from its OCS donors after circulatory death (DCD) Heart Trial. The OCS DCD Heart Trial was designed to compare post-transplant clinical outcomes between hearts transplanted from DCD donors preserved on the OCS Heart System and hearts transplanted from donors after brain death (DBD) kept using the current standard cold storage in the U.S.
MARKETS
Nature.com

A method to estimate probability of disease and vaccine efficacy from clinical trial immunogenicity data

Vaccine efficacy is often assessed by counting disease cases in a clinical trial. A new quantitative framework proposed here ("PoDBAY," Probability of Disease Bayesian Analysis), estimates vaccine efficacy (and confidence interval) using immune response biomarker data collected shortly after vaccination. Given a biomarker associated with protection, PoDBAY describes the relationship between biomarker and probability of disease as a sigmoid probability of disease ("PoD") curve. The PoDBAY framework is illustrated using clinical trial simulations and with data for influenza, zoster, and dengue virus vaccines. The simulations demonstrate that PoDBAY efficacy estimation (which integrates the PoD and biomarker data), can be accurate and more precise than the standard (case-count) estimation, contributing to more sensitive and specific decisions than threshold-based correlate of protection or case-count-based methods. For all three vaccine examples, the PoD fit indicates a substantial association between the biomarkers and protection, and efficacy estimated by PoDBAY from relatively little immunogenicity data is predictive of the standard estimate of efficacy, demonstrating how PoDBAY can provide early assessments of vaccine efficacy. Methods like PoDBAY can help accelerate and economize vaccine development using an immunological predictor of protection. For example, in the current effort against the COVID-19 pandemic it might provide information to help prioritize (rank) candidates both earlier in a trial and earlier in development.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New methods for detecting single molecules

Resistance to antibiotics is on the rise worldwide. Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Physical Measurement Techniques IPM alongside the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich have developed a process for rapidly detecting multidrug-resistant pathogens. The unique feature: Even one single molecule of DNA is sufficient for pathogen detection. In future, the platform could be introduced as part of point-of-care diagnostics on hospital wards or in medical practices as an alternative to the established PCR analyses or in combination with other diagnostic methods. The system will be presented at MEDICA 2021.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Ovarian Cancer#Data Visualization#Han
targetedonc.com

Implications of the EPOCH Trial in Clinical Practice

Mary F. Mulcahy, MD: The EPOCH study demonstrated that there’s an improvement in progression-free survival with the addition of Yttrium-90 [Y-90] TheraSphere to systemic chemotherapy. This demonstrates a number of important features that we can take advantage of going forward. One is that colorectal cancer metastases respond to intra-arterial therapy. There was previously some concern that these would not respond very well, but this study, in addition to others, demonstrates that there’s a role for intra-arterial therapy in colorectal cancer metastases. No. 2, by looking at some of these subgroup analyses, we can better define the population of patients who may get true benefit by the addition of a liver-directed therapy to their systemic chemotherapy.
CANCER
Benzinga

MorphoSys Presents Early Felzartamab Data From Autoimmune Kidney Disease Trial

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) presented interim results from the M-PLACE Phase 1b/2a study with felzartamab at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN). Felzartamab is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal anti-CD38 antibody that can potentially deplete CD38-positive plasma cells that produce and secrete destructive autoantibodies. Depleting...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Benzinga

Galmed Reveals Early Aramchol Data From Late-Stage NASH Trial

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) announced results from the first 16 patients in the Open-Label Part of the ARMOR Phase 3 study who underwent a scheduled post-baseline biopsy. ARMOR is assessing the evaluate the safety and efficacy of Aramchol for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis. Treatment with Aramchol reduced...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
homenewshere.com

Qynapse to Sponsor and Present New Data on QyPredict® at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD 2021)

BOSTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Qynapse Inc., a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered neuroimaging software platform for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, is pleased to sponsor the 14th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference (CTAD) to be held from November 9-12, 2021, in Boston, MA. Qynapse will present new results on Qypredict®, its AI predictive technology designed to bring value to patient selection strategies and statistical analysis in Alzheimer's clinical trials.
BOSTON, MA
Phramalive.com

Decentralized Clinical Trials Are Here to Stay

The popularity of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) is surging — especially among patients. Harnessing technology of all kinds, these trials provide an attractive alternative to the old-style, site-anchored system on which traditional clinical trials have rested. They also have the potential to provide better, more timely data since that data is primarily collected under real-life situations and often available more quickly to monitoring teams. With patients insisting on the convenience and control DCTs give them, there is a growing imperative for researchers to adopt new data management methods. Fortunately, technology holds an answer there, too.
HEALTH
wvu.edu

WVU gets FDA approval for clinical trial of drug to treat eye cancer ‘from the inside out’

In the past, doctors would treat tumors with chemotherapy, but they couldn’t avoid hitting healthy cells, too. Today cancer treatments have grown more accurate, and scientists at West Virginia University are working to level-up their accuracy even more. Mark McLaughlin—a researcher with the WVU Cancer Institute and Modulation Therapeutics Inc.—and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
technologynetworks.com

Towards Improved Data Reproducibility

The ability to reproduce another researcher’s work is a cornerstone of science, and yet in many cases scientists do not have access to the data or methods used by others to be able to validate and confidently build on their findings. Why is data reproducibility often so poor? And what can be done about it? In this article, we look at some of the measures we can take as individual scientists and as a global community to improve the reproducibility and rigor of scientific endeavor.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Addition of daratumumab to multiple myeloma backbone regimens significantly improves clinical outcomes: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

Daratumumab has shown clinical benefit in multiple myeloma. We aimed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of adding daratumumab to backbone anti-myeloma treatments. Systematic search was performed up to August 2021 to identify randomised controlled trials comparing the outcomes of backbone therapy with and without daratumumab in relapsed/refractory and newly diagnosed myeloma (RRMM and NDMM, respectively). Odds ratios (ORs) and hazard ratios (HRs) were calculated with 95% confidence intervals (CIs). Primary outcomes were death or disease progression, minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity, and stringent complete response (sCR). Secondary outcomes were complete response or better and safety endpoints prespecified in the study protocol: PROSPERO (CRD42020222904). In NDMM, MRD negativity [OR"‰="‰3.61 (CI 2.33"“5.61)] and sCR [OR"‰="‰2.29 (CI 1.49"“3.51)] were more likely and death or disease progression [HR"‰="‰0.47 (CI 0.39"“0.57)] was less likely to occur with daratumumab compared to control. Regarding RRMM, MRD negativity [OR"‰="‰5.43 (CI 2.76"“10.66)] and sCR [OR"‰="‰3.08 (CI 2.00"“4.76)] were more likely and death or disease progression was less likely [HR"‰="‰0.50 (CI 0.37"“0.67)] with daratumumab compared to control. The addition of daratumumab has shown high clinical efficacy and acceptable toxicity profile for the treatment of NDMM and RRMM regarding the endpoints examined.
SCIENCE
aithority.com

Pure Storage FlashArray Enables TrialStat to Offer Clinical Trial Researchers 300 Times Faster Access to Data

Pure Storage, the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced that TrialStat Corporation, a clinical data management on demand company, has adopted Pure Storage FlashArray and Evergreen Storage subscriptions to speed clinical trial research and enable always-on data management services for its customers. Clinical trial researchers...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy