Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Beats recently launched what are arguably the company’s most exciting pair of true wireless earbuds yet: the Beats Fit Pro. These buds present a high-value package for the price, not least of all because they so handily emulate the Apple AirPods Pro, generally regarded as the best earbuds for pairing with an iPhone.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO