Experts are warning parents and families to be aware of where their kids’ toys are coming from this holiday season to help avoid any toy-related injuries. With some toys in short supply amid pandemic-related shipping and supply chain issues, shoppers might turn to unfamiliar online retailers to get gifts in time for the holidays -- but experts say that now is not the time to cut corners, especially when it comes to shopping for children.

