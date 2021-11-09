CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran Says It Warned off U.S. Drones Near Its Gulf Drills

By Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's military warned off U.S. drones trying to approach Iranian war games near the mouth of the Gulf, state broadcaster IRIB said on Tuesday. The annual exercises concluded on Tuesday, a few weeks before resumption of talks between Tehran and world powers...

