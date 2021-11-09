"Earnin' It" an NFL podcast focusing on women in the league

With the season squeaking just past the halfway point, the Patriots find themselves sitting at 5-4 and smack dab in the middle of the playoff race in the AFC. The Patriots Week 9 win in Carolina represented a lot of firsts – at least in the post-Tom Brady era. The 24-6 win was the team's third in a row, marking the first three-game winning streak for New England since Weeks 6-8 in 2019. It also moved the Patriots above the .500 mark at 5-4, the first time that has been the case since Week 3 of last season when a win over the Raiders made them 2-1. Most importantly, the win, coupled with Buffalo's stunning loss at Jacksonville, allowed the Patriots to move within a half-game (one game back in the loss column) of the 5-3 Bills in the AFC East standings. It's the closest the Patriots have been to first place since Week 1 of last season when the same two teams were 1-0.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO