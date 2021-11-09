Major indexes finish higher

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major indexes finished higher Monday following news that Congress passed an infrastructure spending bill. Value is outperforming growth, with shares more sensitive to the economic cycle expected to perform well as COVID-19 cases decline and the infrastructure bill provides a boost to economic activity. Internationally, European equities were mixed,...

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Friday, but the market still ended the week lower as inflation worries weighed on investors' moods earlier in the week. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
WWL-AMFM

Business: US dollar gains strength

Oil prices are off about 1% in early trading Friday as the US dollar continues to gain strength. Brent crude is down to around $82 a barrel while WTI futures are near $80 a barrel.
stockxpo.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq Finish Higher After Inflation Readout

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, rebounding from Wednesday’s selloff that came after an inflation reading hit a three-decade high. The S&P 500 gained about 0.1% in 4 p.m. trading, reversing direction after finishing Wednesday with its largest one-day decline in more than a month. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5%.
Bay News 9

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks managed to close mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday, but the S&P 500 is still on track for its first weekly loss in six weeks. The benchmark index eked out a gain of under 0.1%, while gains in technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.5%. The mixed showing came a day after a surge in inflation tripped up major indexes.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.03% higher to $327.74 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $56.59 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
