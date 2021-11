Real Madrid are looking to start their next era of dominance very soon. This project has been in the works for a few years now, and we are just now seeing glimpses of what it can grow into. Real Madrid have players like Fede Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Eduardo Camavinga, and so many more who are going to be very important figures of the club when the project finally comes to fruition. While players like Vinicius Jr are already performing at incredible levels, there is still so much room to improve because of the sky-high potential of the Brazilian.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO