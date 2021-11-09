CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Greg Gutfeld: Of course the media won't admit it got the Steele dossier wrong

By Greg Gutfeld
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the monologue, where it's time for: "The biggest most insane story ever that no one is covering because it no longer serves a use as a phony smear against political enemies!" So, it's 2021, and this monologue is on the Steele dossier. Like a birthmark, this story never...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Suggests January 6 Committee Is Going After Bannon Because ‘They Don’t Like His Opinions’

Tucker Carlson suggested that the January 6 select committee is targeting Trump allies for their opinions. Carlson spoke with Michael Flynn hours after Steve Bannon was indicted for refusing to cooperate with the committee investigating the Capitol riots. Flynn himself was subpoenaed this week over his reported participation in a December 2020 Oval Office meeting talking about challenging the election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Scarborough
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Person
Donald Trump
mediaite.com

Greg Gutfeld: The Men Kyle Rittenhouse Killed Were Violent ‘Dirtbags’ and He Did ‘What the Government Should Have Done’

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld went off Thursday defending Kyle Rittenhouse and arguing his vigilantism was the result of the government not stepping up. In response to all the commentary that Rittenhouse should not have gone to Kenosha in the first place, Gutfeld said, “The dead guys shouldn’t have gone there either. One was a convicted pedophile who again had anally raped a child. Another was a serial domestic abuser. They should not have been anywhere on a street, right?”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Adam Schiff's disgraceful legacy

The most recent indictment by Special Counsel John Durham has fully exposed the notorious Steele dossier as nothing more than a collection of lies designed to drive the phony narrative that former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia. But beyond Hillary Clinton and her cronies who invented and disseminated the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily News

(Con)tempt fate: Steve Bannon gambled on ignoring Congress, here come the consequences

Congress matters. It mattered when a Trump mob tried to sack the Capitol to stop the counting of the electoral votes and the declaration of Joe Biden as winner of the 2020 election on Jan. 6. And it matters when the bipartisan House Select Committee probing the attack tries to discover the truth. And it matters when Trump guy Steve Bannon ignores the subpoena from the panel for his testimony ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoaxes#Diamond And Silk#Russian#Republican
Washington Post

Does CNN still stand by its reporting on the Steele dossier?

A week ago, CNN covered the indictment of Igor Danchenko, the primary source for the discredited Trump-Russia dossier compiled in 2016 by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. The document, which stems from special counsel John Durham’s probe into the Russia investigation, alleged that Danchenko lied to the FBI about interactions with sources as he gathered material for Steele.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Meanwhile, Steve Bannon Is Reminding Everyone That the Right Is Very Much Trying to Destroy Democracy

Steve Bannon was criminally charged on Friday for defying a subpoena issued by the House committee investigating Jan. 6. The charges were announced not long after Bannon very emphatically reminded listeners of his War Room podcast that the he and the right are trying to do away with democracy by “taking over elections” and overturning Trump’s loss last November. “We’re taking action. We’re taking over school boards. We’re taking over the Republican Party with the precinct committee strategy. We’re taking over all the elections,” Bannon said. “Suck on this!” he added. “Ninety-five percent of the ballots in Virginia were occupied with election...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Fox News

Jesse Watters predicts Joe Biden will be 'one of the worst' presidents of all time

Jesse Watters declared Joe Biden a "horrible president" Saturday on "Watters' World," highlighting the president's failed promises and low approval ratings. JESSE WATTERS: I’m sick of beating around the bush. Time to call a spade a spade. Joe Biden is a horrible president. I’ve seen enough. On pace to be one of the worst of all time. Most of the country thinks he’s incompetent, Democrats don’t want him to run again; everyone’s disappointed. We didn’t think it would be this bad this fast. Everything – and I mean everything – he says he’s going to do, he doesn’t do. And everything he says is true, isn’t true.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: War needs an ending or it won't end

Good news on the COVID front: in Austria, a brothel promises 30 minutes of VIP treatment in a sauna with the sex worker of your choice, in exchange for the customer getting the vaccine. Not included: all the shots you’ll need after. Meanwhile, over here we get a juice box...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

The Washington Post corrects, removes parts of two stories regarding the Steele dossier

The Washington Post on Friday took the unusual step of correcting and removing large portions of two articles, published in March 2017 and February 2019, that had identified a Belarusian American businessman as a key source of the “Steele dossier,” a collection of largely unverified reports that claimed the Russian government had compromising information about then-candidate Donald Trump.
POTUS
Fox News

Andrew McCarthy: Durham indictments – don't be fooled, here's where this case is likely headed

There is a great deal of extravagant commentary in right-leaning media regarding Special Counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. Trump supporters, in particular, are exuberant at the prospect that Durham, at long last, has cracked the case and is poised to prove a sweeping conspiracy between the Clinton campaign and Obama administration officials to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Washington Post Corrects Reporting on the Steele Dossier’s Infamous Pee Tape Allegation

The Washington Post announced Friday that it had cut large portions of articles pegging a Belarusian-American businessman as a major source of the allegations in the Steele Dossier. The paper issued lengthy corrections for two stories, published in March 2017 and February 2019, and added smaller corrections to 12 others. One story, headlined simply “Who Is Source D?”, identified Sergei Millian as the titular source, a key provider of information in the dossier, including its most explosive accusation—that Donald Trump hired Russian prostitutes to pee in a hotel bed where Barack and Michelle Obama had slept. The other was headlined “Sergei Millian, identified as an unwitting source for the Steele dossier, sought proximity to Trump’s world in 2016.” Millian had denied his involvement. A source for the Post’s story told the paper in a new interview that they were now unsure of Millian’s contributions to the dossier.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

These 8 Democrats fervently hyped the Steele dossier

Congressional Democrats fervently hyped the infamous dossier by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele but have been noticeably silent, even defiant, after Special Counsel John Durham further discredited the already debunked document. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, dramatically read some of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News

664K+
Followers
126K+
Post
577M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy