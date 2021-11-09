CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-09 09:31:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Grays Harbor, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 11:08:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-15 06:11:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Grays Harbor; Jefferson .A second round of heavy rainfall will begin to affect the region Saturday night and continue through Monday. Flooding is likely to continue through Tuesday. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Pierce and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A second atmospheric river event will impact western Washington. Heavy rainfall is expected to begin Saturday night and will continue through Monday. Rivers are already running high from recent heavy rains. Flooding is likely to continue through Tuesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:29:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Griggs WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Griggs County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect reduced visibility at times in blowing and drifting snow.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:56:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 15:54:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 01:02:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 115 AM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. .The Skagit River near Mt. Vernon will recede tonight but will rise again on Sunday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, the Skagit River will cause minor flooding from Sedro Woolley downstream through Mount Vernon to the mouth with shallow flooding in low pasture lands and over a few low-lying roads near the river. This level for this location on the Skagit corresponds to a Phase 3 flood in the Skagit County flood system. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 28.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM PST Saturday was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage again Sunday night and continue rising to a crest of 36.3 feet Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.7 feet on 12/04/1975. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 15:41:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 00:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1245 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River At Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. .The Snohomish River at Snohomish will continue to recede tonight then rise again on Monday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River At Snohomish. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, the Snohomish River will cause minor flooding of lowlands not protected by levees and on the Old Snohomish-Monroe highway. A stage of 25 feet on the Snohomish River corresponds to a Phase 2 in the Snohomish County flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 25.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM PST Saturday was 27.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this afternoon to 22.9 feet and then begin rising late tomorrow morning. It will then rise above flood stage Monday morning to 27.5 feet early Tuesday morning. It will fall below flood stage again late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.5 feet on 01/04/1962. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Foster, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 18:50:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Foster; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest, south central, and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Mitchell WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Mitchell, Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnstable by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:19:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-13 19:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Target Area: Barnstable A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Barnstable County through 730 PM EST At 648 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wellfleet, or 12 miles north of Brewster, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Eastham, Wellfleet and Truro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Custer Co Plains, Oglala Lakota, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-13 22:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Todd WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST /11 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Bennett County, Todd County, Oglala Lakota County and the Custer County Plains. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation and the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MST /11 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 20:25:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area and the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snowfall rates are causing deteriorating driving conditions, including slippery roads and visibility less than a half mile.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 19:06:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-13 22:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Todd WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST /11 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Bennett County and Todd County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MST /11 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 36 and calm winds will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 21:17:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, O`Brien, Sioux, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Osceola and Dickinson Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 21:41:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...North facing beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-14 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM AST SUNDAY THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of St Croix. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Duplin, Greene, Lenoir, Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Duplin; Greene; Lenoir; Martin; Pitt FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Martin, Greene, Pitt, Duplin and Lenoir Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashtabula Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 18:45:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-14 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Ashtabula Inland county. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slushy road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest accumulations will be on grassy and elevated surfaces. The wet snow may weigh down tree branches and damage some vegetation.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for La Moure, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 17:55:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-13 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: La Moure; Stutsman HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Stutsman and La Moure Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities could be reduced due to the strong winds and scattered afternoon snow showers.
LAMOURE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-14 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac Qui Parle; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Yellow Medicine WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Stevens, Pope, Lac Qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-14 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-15 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and Vicinity. * WHEN...Tonight and tomorrow night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

