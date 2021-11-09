Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-13 15:41:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-14 00:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 1245 AM PST. Target Area: Snohomish The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Snohomish River At Snohomish affecting Snohomish County. .The Snohomish River at Snohomish will continue to recede tonight then rise again on Monday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snohomish River At Snohomish. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, the Snohomish River will cause minor flooding of lowlands not protected by levees and on the Old Snohomish-Monroe highway. A stage of 25 feet on the Snohomish River corresponds to a Phase 2 in the Snohomish County flood program. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM PST Saturday the stage was 25.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM PST Saturday was 27.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage late this afternoon to 22.9 feet and then begin rising late tomorrow morning. It will then rise above flood stage Monday morning to 27.5 feet early Tuesday morning. It will fall below flood stage again late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.5 feet on 01/04/1962. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

