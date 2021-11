The Cowboy Channel remains dedicated to the West’s historic sport and to the cowboys and cowgirls making waves in the arena. In its four-year-run as a network, The Cowboy Channel has scored major points with rodeo fans by covering the marquee arena performances and by putting viewers up close for the biggest show — Wrangler National Finals Rodeo each December. But it’s not only the large-scale events that have made the network popular around the world — it’s also the dedication and attention to smaller rodeos, the moments that define the yearlong run-up to Vegas’ flashing lights and gold buckles.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO