Science

SPOILERS: The Amazing Transparent Man

fargounderground.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOILERS: Comedians Ruining Movies is a new night of improv comedy and movies at The...

fargounderground.com

Extra

Did Paul Rudd & Will Ferrell Just Give an ‘Ant-Man’ Spoiler?

Before he was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2021, Paul Rudd spoke to “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about his new dark comedy with Will Ferrell, “The Shrink Next Door.”. When asked which was more fun to play — an eccentric doctor or a Marvel superhero — Paul answered, “There’s something really...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked images feature MAJOR spoilers

Warning: MAJOR spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home follow…. From the moment that Spider-Man: No Way Home was announced, rumours have been circulating that the third instalment of Marvel Studios and Sony’s ‘Homecoming’ trilogy will feature a huge Spidey crossover, with Tom Holland’s web-crawler joined by fellow Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield from Sony’s past Spider-Man franchises.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2’: Film Review | AFI 2021

One of the biggest surprises of Sing, other than the impressive feat of first-time feature animation director Garth Jennings pulling off a major studio hit, was how well the cast’s musical performances came together, with all the principal actors singing their own parts. If anything, Sing 2 exceeds that memorable accomplishment with the addition of chart-topping musicians Halsey and Pharrell Williams, while introducing U2’s Bono in his first animated film role. With more than 40 rock, rap and pop tunes featured throughout the movie from artists as varied as Billie Eilish, BTS, Cardi B, Camila Cabello and Taylor Swift, Illumination producers...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Barney Documentary, Fraggle Rock Trailer and More

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage to present “first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.” The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
classicfm.com

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele opens up about pain of missing her son in Oprah Winfrey interview

Adele has opened up about the pain of missing her young son, Angelo, in a candid new interview with Oprah Winfrey.The singer-songwriter alludes to her feelings about being separated from her son due to work demands in the track “Hold On”, from her forthcoming album 30.Speaking to Oprah Winfrey for the US TV special Adele: One Night Only, the artist said that the song was inspired by advice given to her by her friends.“The lyrics of this song are so brutally honest,” said Winfrey, reading some of Adele’s lyrics back to her.“I’m such a mess / The harder that...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Legend Open to Returning as Judge

Dancing With the Stars pro alum Karina Smirnoff may be testing the waters in the film industry, but Smirnoff reveals she may be interested in returning to the show in a new role. In her interview with Parade, the choreographer opened up about her thoughts on Derek Hough stepping up as a judge and shares she's open to judging the series one day. "I think he's fantastic as a judge. He was fantastic on World of Dance with Jennifer Lopez. He did a fantastic job there," she said of Hough while promoting her new film Tango Shalom. "I would definitely enjoy judging. I don't know if I would go back as a dancer. I think there's a right time in life for everything. But I think Derek is as fantastic as a judge as he was amazing as a dancer."
THEATER & DANCE
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25, Singer Postpones Tour

Chris Daughtry postponed his upcoming tour after the sudden death of his daughter, Hannah. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland on Saturday, according to his website.
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 15

In the early hours of Friday morning, a lunar eclipse in stubborn Taurus shakes up the astrological landscape. All eclipses bring major, typically unexpected, and utterly necessary transformation: They push you in directions you’d be afraid to go on your own, they force you to think through the uncomfortable questions about your life that you’d ignore if you could. There is no way to exploit an eclipse for your own best outcome, no way to insulate yourself from the change that it brings. While Friday might be particularly intense, its effects will continue to reveal themselves over the days and weeks ahead. The best thing to do is to ride the waves, to be open to whatever comes next.
LIFESTYLE
TVLine

Why CBS Is Dropping NCIS: Hawai'i Scenes Into the Middle of NCIS

Have you recently looked up from your phone while waiting out an NCIS ad break, fearing that you missed the end of the episode because a scene from NCIS: Hawai’i is playing on your screen? For those who have been watching NCIS and or FBI live this fall, the reaction to this new style of CBS promo is mixed. (And to those harrumphing, “Who sits through commercials anymore?!,” well, this fun article probably isn’t for you.) When I tweeted this Monday about nearly a full NCIS: Hawai’i scene being dropped into an NCIS ad break (instead of a traditional, quick “Coming up...
TV SERIES
Best Life

Judy Norton Played Mary Ellen on "The Waltons." See Her Now at 63.

For an entire decade beginning in 1971, the popular TV show The Waltons was a fixture of American culture. The historical drama took place in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and told the story of the Walton family, a wholesome brood who exuded family values while enduring the Great Depression and World War II. "One of the great things about the show was that it brought people together," Richard Thomas, who played the Waltons' son, John-Boy, told Deadline. "Young people could see a story about older people, and older people could remember their childhood," he said, perfectly distilling the show's appeal.
MUSIC

