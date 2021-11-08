SPOILERS: The Amazing Transparent Man

Dancing With the Stars pro alum Karina Smirnoff may be testing the waters in the film industry, but Smirnoff reveals she may be interested in returning to the show in a new role. In her interview with Parade, the choreographer opened up about her thoughts on Derek Hough stepping up as a judge and shares she's open to judging the series one day. "I think he's fantastic as a judge. He was fantastic on World of Dance with Jennifer Lopez. He did a fantastic job there," she said of Hough while promoting her new film Tango Shalom. "I would definitely enjoy judging. I don't know if I would go back as a dancer. I think there's a right time in life for everything. But I think Derek is as fantastic as a judge as he was amazing as a dancer."

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO