Poetry corner

Mountain Mail
 4 days ago

Thankful for freedoms you fought to uphold. But our hearts feel the pride in...

www.themountainmail.com

libertywingspan.com

When poetry alludes to society

For the past two weeks, my AP Literature class has been taking a look at poetry. Now, I’m a big fan of poetry and am always up for analyzing and reading in between the lines with these kinds of things. But, upon talking to many of my friends, I’ve learned that most people don’t share the same sentiment as me when it comes to poetry.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lakecountybloom.com

Starting Over: Poetry by Lance Giroux

Announcing the gift Won Now that you’ve Arrived At this destination When you place A paper boat In the stream Can you let it go? Can you let it Find its own way Into the tomorrow land Of selfless dreams? How highly Do you Praise the past? How certain are you That you’ve been carried Into the happiness Of the claims you hold That glitter your bedpost As you drift by? Atop the mountain Above the oaks and fir In front of me Stand one hundred stones Who once upon a time Thought themselves Strong And now Have Nowhere Else To go Photo credit: Lance Giroux.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Traverse City Record-Eagle

On Poetry: Being thankful is a state of mind, not money

We’re really looking forward to being at Cape Cod for Thanksgiving, with a large number of children and grandchildren. Yet I think surely the shadow of poverty, war, disease, and grief crosses every Thanksgiving table. Still, as James Crews writes in his poem, when we can’t celebrate, we’ve been fooled into thinking we deserve only safety and comfort.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Poetry Club Transforms Trauma Into Art

Poetry Club, a club at Berkeley High School (BHS), strives to create a sanctuary for any student to write and share poetry. It is currently run by Sasha Wizelman, a senior in Communication Arts and Sciences (CAS), and Ren Green, a senior in Arts and Humanities Academy (AHA). “The Poetry...
BERKELEY, CA
#Poetry
Daily Iowan

Mic Check Poetry Fest to host three days of spoken word poetry

Living in a UNESCO city of literature undoubtedly immerses its residents in the act of reading, but there’s a certain performative element that is sometimes overlooked. Spoken word poetry combines literature and performance to create a well-rounded artful experience – one that is accessible to Iowa City residents this weekend at Iowa City Poetry’s first Mic Check Poetry Fest.
IOWA CITY, IA
mountaintimes.info

Lives remembered in song and poetry this Sunday

Sunday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. — RUTLAND — Grace Congregational UCC offers an evening service to remember and celebrate the lives of those who have died this past year. The Grace Church Sanctuary Choir, Castleton University Chorale and Festival Orchestra will perform Franz Schubert’s Mass in G Major interspersed with poetry and prayers. All welcome to this in-person event held in the spacious Grace Church Sanctuary on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Please call the church office at 802-775-4301 more details.
RUTLAND, VT
Andalusia Star News

Mock finds poetry inspiration in faith, loved ones

With a knack for rhyming words, single father Cole Mock wants to inspire others with his poetry writing through Christ and family. Mock was born in Andalusia and graduated from Samson High School in 2007. He moved back to Andalusia in 2019 to raise his two young daughters and work.
ANDALUSIA, AL
telegram.com

Worcesteria: Of poetry, the Edgemere Diner and the Hotel Vernon

ORDER OF SELF-IMAGE, OVER EASY: Diners are one of those things close to the soul of Worcester and its surrounding areas. After all, they used to build them here. That’s probably why everyone gets so edgy whenever anything happens to one, whether it closes down or changes ownership or what have you. Each change is a small jab in the region’s sense of self, and viewed as the herald of a coming calamity. Which, of course, might well be true, although it should be noted that diners and other restaurants change hands or go out of business with some regularity, usually for mundane reasons. Still, when Harley-Davidson threatened the Miss Worcester Diner over a mural that depicted its logo, defenders rallied quickly. When the Corner Lunch changed hands, it was watched with great interest. When the Sherwood Diner was moved to Polar Park to become the new home for the WooSox Foundation, there was some discussion as to whether it was an act of preservation or taxidermy.
WORCESTER, MA
discoverourcoast.com

Bookmonger: Boutard cultivates crops and poetry

In autumn, raking leaves becomes my daily aerobic activity. This is a devotional act, too — a chance to commune with nature and breathe deeply, as I gather up me the extravagant detritus of oak, maple, cherry, dogwood, hazelnut and magnolia trees, each leaf a bright bit in the seasonal kaleidoscope.
AGRICULTURE
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Bernfeld's poetry burns with grief, transformation

Betsy Bernfeld couldn’t walk away from the television the day the Cathedral Notre-Dame of Our Lady of Paris caught fire in 2019. “I stood there for hours and I couldn’t walk away,” she said. “And soon I realized all the parallels and observations that were coming out of me and into my writing. There had been so many fires, like the Tucson Chapel Fire, which enveloped the Catalina Range.”
JACKSON, WY
oklahoman.com

Art and poetry submissions sought for This is Place exhibit

Local artists and poets are being asked for submissions for an opportunity to be featured in a grand opening exhibit of This is Place at the Little Axe Community Center in spring of 2022. The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition sponsored exhibit will feature original art and poetry from local artists, a pollinator food garden, and showcase rural life in Oklahoma.
VISUAL ART
theprairienews.com

Interview with Dr. Meljac, poetry performance night

The following interview discusses the Patterson Poetry series and the Ray McNiece poetry night that occured on Nov. 3, 7:00 p.m. at Legacy Hall on the West Texas A&M University campus. Question: To begin, what is the Patterson Poetry series about?. “It started many years ago in 2016, I brought...
WEST, TX
San Mateo Daily Journal

Poetry slam coming to San Carlos

The Community Foundation of San Carlos and the Bay Area United Against Hate movement will be hosting a poetry slam in which poets and storytellers are invited to share their experiences with hate and their proposals for becoming united in love. “When the community stands united against hate, we will...
SAN CARLOS, CA
Santa Fe Reporter

Poetry Workshops and the World

In the first line of her poem “Poetry,” Marianne Moore writes “I, too, dislike it.”. Yes, that’s right—one of the great modernist poems begins by castigating poetry. Moore goes on to detail in witty metaphors her case that poetry can be oppressive and pompous. Poetry at its best, however, is striking and penetrative. Poetry that’s truly important, Moore writes, maintains “a place for the genuine.” But poetry that doesn’t aspire to be both creative and genuine, or as we might colloquially put it, “real,” is plain useless.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mountain Mail

SHS performs ‘Our Town’

The classic play “Our Town” by Thorton Wilder is the Salida High School drama students’ fall production, to be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the SHS auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students. Although the play was...
SALIDA, CO
erienewsnow.com

Emotions high as local Catholic Churches potentially Consolidate

John Juliano has been a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church on Walnut Street for most of his life. "There's times I come in the church, and I’m talking to [the Lord], or I'm talking to Mary and I just get this… I still get that. That's what it means to me," he said.
RELIGION
discoverourcoast.com

Astoria poetry contest winners to read at Liberty Theatre

Friday will be a big night at the Liberty Theatre for poets Elisa Carlsen, Emily Ransdell and Rocky Rub, as they share the stage with Pulitzer Prize winner Jericho Brown. The three were winners of The Writer’s Guild of Astoria poetry contest, writing on the theme of “Tradition,” inspired by Brown’s poetry collection of the same name. Contestants submitted their poems in separate categories that included college, community and high school.
ASTORIA, OR
texasborderbusiness.com

Immersive Poetry Night This Thursday

EDINBURG, Texas—The Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library invites the public to meet two local talents, poet Seres Jaime Magaña and creator of City of Dawn Damien Duque, at ‘Transformations: An Evening of Poetry and Music’ at the library this Thursday, November 4th, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Seres...
EDINBURG, TX
lakecountybloom.com

sparrows – Original Poetry by Carolyn Wing Greenlee

Little birds brown and plain are not less noticed than sea-churning whales flashing stallions supple leopards or cool, still herons blue on blue little birds fly into windows lie broken on the roof while wild winter rains scour feathers from the glass and nearly nobody knows or cares a billion people elsewhere could care less about our fears our deaths but Jesus sees the brown and plain broken against the windowpane and recalls the hot sun and the grit of Jerusalem dirt.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
raritanval.edu

Poetry Reading to Feature Chrysanthemum Tran

Raritan Valley Community College will present a poetry reading with Chrysanthemum Tran, November 15, at 2:30 p.m. The event, which is free of charge and open to the public, will be held in the Nash Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. Face masks are required in all RVCC facilities. Chrysanthemum...
BRANCHBURG, NJ

