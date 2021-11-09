Poetry corner

ORDER OF SELF-IMAGE, OVER EASY: Diners are one of those things close to the soul of Worcester and its surrounding areas. After all, they used to build them here. That’s probably why everyone gets so edgy whenever anything happens to one, whether it closes down or changes ownership or what have you. Each change is a small jab in the region’s sense of self, and viewed as the herald of a coming calamity. Which, of course, might well be true, although it should be noted that diners and other restaurants change hands or go out of business with some regularity, usually for mundane reasons. Still, when Harley-Davidson threatened the Miss Worcester Diner over a mural that depicted its logo, defenders rallied quickly. When the Corner Lunch changed hands, it was watched with great interest. When the Sherwood Diner was moved to Polar Park to become the new home for the WooSox Foundation, there was some discussion as to whether it was an act of preservation or taxidermy.

