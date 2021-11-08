CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What is the state of college funding in Florida?

By Bailey LeFever
wusf.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot has changed about secondary education since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Classes stopped and started, many colleges shifted to online courses, loan repayment paused and some schools shuttered altogether. Now, huge changes are on the cusp for the nation’s colleges and universities. The conversation about...

wusf.org

Comments / 0

Related
Dothan Eagle

Baptist College of Florida holds Missions Conference

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) held its annual Missions Conference late last month. The three-day event drew missionaries from local, national, and international organizations to the BCF Wellness Center to set up displays. This year, more than 20 missions’ ministries and agencies participated. Guest speaker was Tommy Green, Executive...
cltampa.com

After state shutters correctional facility, Florida lawmakers want to use funds to increase prison guard pay

The salary boosts and bonuses will come from $67.8 million in savings derived by closing New River Correctional Facility in Bradford County. Correctional officers will receive base-pay increases of at least $5,000 and newly hired officers will get one-time bonuses of $3,000 from money saved by shuttering a nearly century-old prison and more than 70 prison dorms throughout the state, under a proposal approved Thursday by lawmakers.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
sarasotamagazine.com

Tampa Bay Estuary Grant Funds Shark Research at New College of Florida

The Tampa Bay Estuary Program and Restore America’s Estuaries have awarded a $165,111 grant to New College of Florida to fund shark research being conducted by Dr. Jayne Gardiner, associate professor of biology and director of the Pritzker Marine Biology Research Center at New College. The project will assess population trends for Tampa Bay shark species that are not currently included in long-term monitoring efforts, addressing data gaps that currently hinder conservation and management efforts.
FLORIDA STATE
myq105.com

What Is The Fastest Growing City In Florida?

Take a guess. My guess would be a city in the Tampa Bay area. We know rents are super high in the Tampa Bay area so I would assume that one of our bay area cities earned the top spot…but no! The fastest growing city in Florida is…Drum roll please…
FLORIDA STATE
fit.edu

Princeton Review Names Florida Tech a ‘Green College’

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Florida Tech is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review. The education services company has included Florida Tech in its updated website resource, The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2022 Edition. The free guide is at www.princetonreview.com/green-guide. The Princeton Review...
MELBOURNE, FL
Axios Denver

Classes canceled in Colorado as COVID fatigue sets in

Schools in Colorado keep closing due to COVID-19 outbreaks and widespread staffing shortages among substitute teachers, school nurses and bus drivers. Why it matters: The toll of learning loss due to the pandemic has been enormous — and persistent staffing issues threaten to hinder students' education even further.The big picture: COVID fatigue is real — and only getting worse — as Colorado's cases climb to dangerous levels and the pandemic approaches the two-year mark.Americans are increasingly feeling numb to the threat of the virus as time drags on, a new Axios/Ipsos poll shows.Zoom in: Among the most prominent places pandemic...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Jackson
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Longest Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy of Americans dropped last year for the first time since World War II, from 78.8 years to 77.3. The CDC attributes the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and to 93,000 drug overdose deaths — an all-time one-year high. Homicide, diabetes, and liver disease were also contributing factors. (Here is a look […]
HEALTH
wusf.org

Help tell great Florida stories as part of NPR’s Next Generation Radio

NPR’s Next Generation Radio Project is coming back to Florida, offering college students and recent graduates an immersive experience in pitching, producing and publishing a multimedia story. Applications are now being accepted for the journalism bootcamp hosted by WUSF Public Media in Tampa and being held virtually from Jan. 2-7,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida College#College Tuition#College Student#Federal Student Aid#Npr
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy