LOS ANGELES -- Anthony Davis unloaded on the Lakers after Friday night's 107-83 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves that was largely determined by a third quarter in which his team was outscored 40-12. "We sucked," Davis said when asked about the third. "No defense. Can't score. That's not just this third quarter, it's every third quarter we've played this season. We come out slow, lackadaisical offensively and defensively. We got to get it together. Why? I can't tell you. But we got to do a better job."

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO