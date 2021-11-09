CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep fighting, Obama urges young climate activists

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — At 19, Glasgow college student Ross Hamilton doesn't think highly of world...

Telegraph

I refuse to be lectured on climate change by the Keystone Cop26 brigade

I have one small objection to Cop26. They forgot to put the word Keystone before it. Proceedings at the climate summit in Glasgow got off to a disastrously slapstick start. In no particular order:. A fallen tree on the West Coast main line caused chaos, preventing delegates travelling from London....
ENVIRONMENT
San Diego Channel

Ahead of global climate summit, dinosaur tells world leaders to save the planet

Frankie the dinosaur has a message for world leaders: “Don't choose extinction.”. In a video produced by the U.N. Development Programme ahead of COP25, a climate summit in Glasglow, Scotland, a computer-generated dinosaur warns people about the threat of extinction. "You're headed for a climate disaster and yet every year...
ANIMALS
Barack Obama
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
ENVIRONMENT
New York Post

50 years of predictions that the climate apocalypse is nigh

For the past two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders have gathered at COP 26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to listen to the same message: Disaster is just around the corner. “The world has to step up, and it has to step up now,” former President Barack Obama...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Global warming goal on ‘life support,’ U.N. chief says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that a key temperature goal in climate talks is “on life support” but he still hopes that world governments will step up their pledges to slash emissions of greenhouse gases. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Guterres said the negotiations set to end Friday in […]
ADVOCACY
AFP

Nations inch towards climate deal at COP26

COP26 climate talks were closing in on a global deal aimed at limiting devastating global warming, with UK organisers hoping for a final agreement to the marathon negotiations on Saturday. Delegates from nearly 200 nations are tasked with keeping alive the 2015 Paris goal of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as warming-driven disasters hit home around the world. Developing economies led by India have balked at demands to do more to curb emissions without financial support to transition away from fossil fuels and to adapt to the accelerating impacts of climate change. The deadlock pushed COP26 past its scheduled end on Friday, with the summit organisers confirming that a new draft text would not be published for scrutiny until early Saturday in Glasgow.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

Global Finance Urged to Step Up Climate Fight at COP26 Summit

Live updates throughout the day as the world's leading environment officials, climate experts and activists gather in Glasgow, U.K., for the U.N. climate conference COP26. All times below are U.S. East Coast time. World leaders have now left the COP26 climate summit but high-ranking officials are staying on to discuss...
ENVIRONMENT
Davis Enterprise

UC Davis climate activists urge campus to end use of fossil fuels

Faculty, staff and students at UC Davis announced a petition and an educational campaign this week urging the university to commit to ending its use of fossil fuels by 2030. The campaign launch coincided with the United Nations-sponsored COP26 climate conference, which convened world leaders in Glasgow this week to discuss action on climate change.
DAVIS, CA
newschain

Young activists march through Glasgow to demand climate justice

Thousands of young activists have marched through the streets of Glasgow to demand action on climate change from politicians at Cop26. The climate strike was organised by Fridays for Future Scotland who said they were demanding climate justice and seeking to hold global leaders to account. Participants marched from Kelvingrove...
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

COP26 President urges to step up climate talks in Glasgow

London [UK], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): COP26 President Alok Sharma on Friday urged delegates attending the UN Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, to step up talks in the next 24 hours in order to guarantee a successful outcome in the second and final week of the event. "It is...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Activists arrive at COP26 with strong messages urging swift climate action

Outside of the secure zone where the bigwigs met at COP26, environmental groups led marches and protests around Glasgow on Friday, with varied messages about the urgency of tackling the climate crisis. All of the groups had a similar aim: Remind the conference participants that the group's were paying attention...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Listen to marginalised women on front line of climate crisis – young activists

Malala Yousafzai, Vanessa Nakate and Leah Thomas spoke at a Cop26 fringe event. World leaders must listen to marginalised women and people of colour who are on the front line of the climate crisis, young activists have said. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and fellow campaigners Vanessa Nakate and...
ADVOCACY
FOX40

Climate talks soften stance on fossil fuel phaseout

Negotiators at this year’s U.N. climate talks in Glasgow appeared to be backing away Friday from a call to end all use of coal and phase out fossil fuel subsidies completely, but gave poor countries hope for more financial support to cope with global warming.
ENVIRONMENT

