CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring: Five Classes and 60FPS Confirmed - IGN Daily Fix

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's IGN The Fix: Games, Five of Elden Ring's playable classes - Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion, and Bloody Wolf - have been revealed ahead of its closed network test from November 12-14. The official Elden Ring Twitter account shared these...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

We'll Finally Get a Proper Look at Elden Ring Gameplay Soon - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, FromSoftware has announced that 15 minutes of Elden Ring gameplay will be showcased tomorrow, November 4th, 3pm CET / 7am PDT. It will be available to view on Bandai Namco US' Twitch channel, as well as on YouTube. Links to both are available in the tweet above. Battlefield 2042 will be getting a 10-hour trial for members of EA Play, starting on November 12. This will also include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on consoles, alongside members of Game Pass PC, and EA Play Pro on PC. EA and DICE have offered an in-depth look at how Battlefield Portal, the create-your-own-Battlefield-experience tool that will be available in Battlefield 2042, works. The details reveal just how flexible the system is, from allowing faithful recreations of fan favourites such as Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3, to Frankenstein-like mashups that bring in weapons, rules, and maps from multiple different legacy games. And it's all presented by Pluto TV!
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Elden Ring Reveals 15 Minutes of New Gameplay

As promised, FromSoftware has released 15 minutes of gameplay of its highly anticipated action-role-playing game, Elden Ring. The gameplay preview features the game’s many environments and what players can expect from the game when it releases early next year. In addition, FromSoftware highlights some new features coming to the studio’s next game which includes travelling through the huge map on horseback, what seems like random encounters which shows off the character going at it with a massive dragon and how players will use the map in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Version of Bloodborne Is Coming to PC, Sort Of - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Bloodborne PSX, which is a PS1-style demake of the PS4 exclusive, will officially be released for free on January 31, 2022. IGN has exclusive coverage of Master Chief's spiritual reboot all month long as part of our editorial IGN First "cover story" initiative. That means we'll be dropping exclusive content throughout the month of November (and yes, we've played the campaign - the first four hours of it), starting with today's reveal of a brand-new Arena multiplayer map called 'Streets'. And it's all presented by Pluto TV!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring - Official Gameplay Overview

In this Elden Ring gameplay preview, we get a closer look at FromSoftware's upcoming fantasy action-RPG. Here's 15 minutes of new Elden Ring gameplay covering an introduction to the mysterious environments of the Lands Between such as its dungeons, map, and characters. You can also see some Elden Ring combat in action, and get a peek at a few boss fights, including a fearsome dragon. In addition, the overview covers how you'll be able to summon spirits, and how online multiplayer will work. Prepare yourselves, Tarnished. The Golden Order has been broken. Rise and brandish the power of the Elden Ring to become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. Elden Ring releases on February 25, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Elden Ring closed network test runs from November 12 through November 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ign#60fps#Elden Ring Twitter#Seerpumpkin#Toy World#Daily Fix
sirusgaming.com

Elden Ring Everything We Know So Far

After Elden Ring was revealed during E3 2019 it mysteriously disappeared without any notices for the next year. We had heard nothing of what’s become of the game during 2020 and it isn’t hard to see why considering the pandemic probably placed a damper on FromSoftware plans. While it wasn’t cancelled, we were all kept in the darkness for so long.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Gameplay Presentation Arriving Tomorrow

A new gameplay presentation for the 2022 action game Elden Ring is poised to take place tomorrow morning on November 4. Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware announced today on social media that this new showcase will be transpiring in a little under 24 hours. And while specifics of the event haven't been given just yet, this will mark our first official look at raw, uncut gameplay from the title.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Elden Ring Gameplay Broadcast Dated

The official Elden Ring Twitter account revealed that a scheduled broadcast will reveal 15 minutes of gameplay. The broadcast will take place on November 4, 2021 at 7am PT/10am ET/3pm CET. It will be held on YouTube and Twitch. Further information as to what will be revealed has not been disclosed. Both broadcasts will be held through official Bandai Namco channels.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Black Friday Daily Deals: Save £10 on Elden Ring Preorders in the UK

Elden Ring preorders are down to £49.99 for PS5, PS4, and Xbox right now, £10 off the list price at Amazon. £50 for a new game is fairly uncommon in the next-gen market, especially for a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S optimised game. We're also getting 15 minutes of new gameplay at 2PM GMT today.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
RPG
psu.com

Elden Ring Closed Network Test Classes Revealed

Elden Ring just dropped an incredible look at gameplay in yesterday’s short preview, and while most will have to wait until February to play it, a few lucky Tarnished will get their hands on it early through a Closed Network Test, and if you are participating, FromSoftware revealed what classes you’ll be able to choose from.
VIDEO GAMES
Gotta Be Mobile

Elden Ring: Which Edition to Buy?

The Elden Ring release date is getting closer and several versions of the game have gone up for pre-order. You’ll want to pick the right Elden Ring edition for your interest level and budget and this guide will help you do just that. FromSoftware’s latest game is headed to PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
1051thebounce.com

Elden Ring Does Trailers Right

Doublelift is looking to make a return to the LCS, potentially. But he’s also got a special caveat that might bode well for the league’s young talent. Also, Elden Ring hit us with a 20-minute gameplay preview and Norris is all about it. And Nintendo is potentially creating its own cinematic universe. What Nintendo games would make the best films?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring: Collector's Edition Reveal Trailer

Elden Ring releases on February 25, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Elden Ring closed network test runs from November 12 through November 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamera

Countdown to the 15-Min Gameplay Preview of Elden Ring

Everyone hold onto your hats, From Software is about to drop the long-awaited gameplay trailer for Elden Ring. Both the developer and publisher Bandai Namco have revealed that they will unveil the official gameplay trailer tomorrow on their official YouTube and Twitch channels at 7:00 AM PDT/10:00 AM EDT. Without a doubt one of the most anticipated releases, this gameplay trailer will easily be something that nearly everyone in the gaming community will be anticipating, almost as much as the title itself.
ComicBook

Elden Ring Reveals New Character Classes

Following a major new showing of gameplay footage from Elden Ring just yesterday, Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have today given players a better look at the many classes that they'll be able to play as in the game. Specifically, these classes are the ones that will be usable in the upcoming Network Test for the game which is set to begin in one week. And while it remains to be seen how each one will feel to use, every class on its own looks quite visually distinct.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

November Is a Huge Month for Xbox Game Pass - IGN Daily Fix

Today on IGN The Fix: Games, Xbox Game Pass in November is shaping up to be one of the best months of Game Pass to date. With the likes of Forza Horizon 5 launching on November 9, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition on November 11, Football Manager 2022 on November 9, and It Takes Two on November 4. Amazon Games has disabled all forms of wealth transfers in its popular MMO New World following an exploit that was found in the game allowing players to duplicate gold as well as post images to the game's global chat and crash other players' games. An update post published on New World's forums detailed the actions that the studio is implementing in wake of the issue. It's all brought to you by Pluto TV!
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

Elden Ring Gameplay and Pre-Order Trailer

BANDAI NAMCO and FromSoftware have revealed extended new Elden Ring gameplay and the pre-order trailer. You can watch both the Elden Ring gameplay and trailer using the players below!. Adventure and danger await any Tarnished daring enough to enter The Lands Between and attempt to claim themselves The Elden Lord...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Take-Two Spent $53 Million on a Game That Will Never Be Released - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, According to a Bloomberg report, the unannounced $53 Million game in question was being developed by Mafia 3 studio Hangar 13 and was code-named Volt. The report goes on to say that the game had been in development since 2017, and had troubles with reboots, technological hiccups, and COVID-19. The studio's employees will meet to discuss next steps on Thursday. It's been over a year since Nvidia released its RTX 30 series line of graphics cards. But if you have been keeping up with the news, you'll probably know it is pretty difficult to buy one of these GPUs right now. With the demand high and supply short, one individual has taken to committing a crime just to obtain these desirable graphics cards. In a new thread on the EVGA forums, Product Manager Jacob Freeman announced that on October 29, a shipment of EVGA GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs was stolen from a truck on its way to the company's Southern California distribution center. And it's all presented by Pluto TV!
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

New Elden Ring Screenshots Showcase Five Unique Character Classes

The official Elden Ring Twitter account tweeted earlier today revealing the upcoming classes available to choose from for the Closed Network Test. Based on past From Software games, the Warrior role is probably an all rounder class that uses a classic sword and shield. The Enchanted Knight role seems to be a magic heavy mage build that wields a sorceress staff. The Prophet’s role is mostly likely a caster of miracles, being able to perform heals and holy magic. The Champion role looks like a brute class focused heavily on two-handed weapons such as the greatsword or axe. Lastly, we have the Bloody Wolf, which is very reminiscent of Artorias the Abysswalker, one of the four knights of Gwyn in the first Dark Souls. The Bloody Wolf is likely a nimble assassin with light armor so that it can dodge roll efficiently.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy