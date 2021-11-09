Elden Ring: Five Classes and 60FPS Confirmed - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, According to a Bloomberg report, the unannounced $53 Million game in question was being developed by Mafia 3 studio Hangar 13 and was code-named Volt. The report goes on to say that the game had been in development since 2017, and had troubles with reboots, technological hiccups, and COVID-19. The studio's employees will meet to discuss next steps on Thursday. It's been over a year since Nvidia released its RTX 30 series line of graphics cards. But if you have been keeping up with the news, you'll probably know it is pretty difficult to buy one of these GPUs right now. With the demand high and supply short, one individual has taken to committing a crime just to obtain these desirable graphics cards. In a new thread on the EVGA forums, Product Manager Jacob Freeman announced that on October 29, a shipment of EVGA GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs was stolen from a truck on its way to the company's Southern California distribution center. And it's all presented by Pluto TV!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO