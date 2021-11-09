CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bearcat Bounce Pod Ep 58 David Ubben

By Chad Brendel
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing one of the more memorable days in Cincinnati Bearcats football program history there is no better time for the Bearcat Bounce Podcast. The...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc15.com

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The season is over for Edgewood High School’s undefeated football team. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled the Crusaders had been using an ineligible player this season and, as a result, they must forfeit all football games this year. The ruling also knocks the team out of the state playoffs.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Basketball
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
City
Clifton, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Oklahoma, Baylor Fans Not Happy With FOX’s Broadcast Today

Oklahoma and Baylor fans were furious with the FOX broadcasting team on Saturday afternoon. The No. 8 Sooners met the 13th-ranked Bears in Waco on Saturday afternoon. The top-15 showdown received the spotlight on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. You’d think FOX would dedicated its best and brightest to work its...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lincoln Riley Rumors

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had to miss this Tuesday’s press conference due to a personal matter. For some reason, college football fans believe his “personal matter” was actually a secret trip to Baton Rouge. The college football world was tracking a flight from Norman, Oklahoma to Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Miller
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pod#College Football#American Football#Cincinnati Bearcats#College Gameday#Bbp#Bearcatjournal Com
Sports Illustrated

NCAA on OSU's Remarks After Ban: 'This Is Unacceptable'

Weiberg stated the NCAA is the organization—after taking nearly five years to make a decision—should be punished. "It's the bad actors, those that knowingly circumvent and violate the rules that should be punished. It's unnecessary to punish these student-athletes this way, and is further proof that the NCAA system is disconnected and broken," he told The Oklahoman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
All Cardinals

NFL Fine Police Target Cardinals LB Chandler Jones

It also is illogical that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for repeated violations of COVID protocols, which are all about health and safety. Or that Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined only $5,972 for taunting in the team’s loss to Pittsburgh last Monday night. Whether...
NFL
The Spun

Look: CFB Player Ejected After Blatant Targeting Penalty

Most of the time when we talk about a targeting penalty on college football Saturdays, it’s because an egregious call was made. Not this time. West Virginia linebacker Vandarius Cowan was ejected from Saturday’s Kansas State game because of targeting. Cowan had a clear shot at Kansas State quarterback Skylar...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL, College Football Hall Of Famer Passes Away

The football world lost a great one on Saturday. Sam Huff, one of the most feared linebackers of his era, passed away at 87. Huff made his name as one of the first superstar defensive players in the NFL. He starred as an All-Pro in “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” as a member of the New York Giants.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
FanSided

Lincoln Riley benches Caleb Williams for Spencer Rattler after Oklahoma fans chant ‘We want Spencer’ vs. Baylor

Facing an upset alert from Baylor, Oklahoma fans started to chant for Spencer Rattler to replace Caleb Williams at quarterback. The quarterback controversy for Oklahoma football simply won’t go away. Caleb Williams looked like the savior for the Sooners after replacing incumbent starter Spencer Rattler. However, his struggles against Baylor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

College football rankings 2021: Projected Week 12 AP Top 25 after Oklahoma upset, Ohio State & Michigan notch big wins

Projecting the AP Top 25 college football rankings for Week 12 after Oklahoma fell to Baylor. The college football season is heading toward the home stretch. Only a couple of weeks remain on the regular season before conference championship week rolls around. The college football rankings are changing with the leaves and the AP top 25 so far is singing a bit of a different tune than the College Football Playoff rankings.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After The Ben Roethlisberger News

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
NFL
247Sports

247Sports

31K+
Followers
261K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy