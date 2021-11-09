CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
End-of-life management of solar PV waste in India

By Uma Gupta
Cover picture for the articleA new study on end-of-life (EOL) solar PV waste management in India makes PV manufacturers accountable for recycling and recovering the materials at the end-of-life (EOL) stage. The study proposes an “extended producer responsibility” (EPR) regulatory framework for efficient management of India’s EOL solar PV modules. The EPR concept,...

