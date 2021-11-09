CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor, council races still too close to call

By Keith Gushard Meadville Tribune
As adjudication of ballots continues by the Crawford County Board of Elections, unofficial vote totals are changing in the closely watched races for Meadville mayor and City Council.

The board has completed adjudication — or review — of write-in ballots cast Nov. 2 in person at seven of nine of Meadville's precincts as of Monday. The board will resume this morning with the last two precincts — Meadville 4th and 5th wards — among those to be counted with the write-in votes to be distributed accordingly.

However, officials caution all totals are unofficial and only are for ballots cast within precincts on Election Day. Mail-in and absentee ballots from all 68 precincts across the county with write-ins have yet to be reviewed. Figures from all 68 mail-in and absentee ballots will be added to the unofficial county totals as well.

The Board of Elections doesn't expect to get to adjudicating mail-in and absentee ballots with write-ins until possibly next week, according to Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the board.

In the race for Meadville's mayor, Jaime Kinder, a Democrat who was on the ballot, has 1,327 votes.

Unofficially, Kinder's number is greater than the 1,195 write-in votes cast in the mayor's race with 825 of those for Marcy Kantz, who ran a write-in campaign.

The vast majority of the 370 other write-in votes have a variation of Kantz' name, though there are some other write-in names. The board will have to rule on whether to accept each of the variations.

In the race for two seats on Meadville City Council, unofficial totals from all nine Meadville precincts have James R. Roha, a Republican incumbent, leading with 1,336. He's followed by Gretchen Myers, a Democrat, second with 1,313; Nancy Mangilo Bittner, a Republican, third with 1,311; and Jack Harkless, a Democrat, fourth with 1,181.

Myers is a political newcomer while Mangilo Bittner is a former member of council who lost a reelection bid in November 2019 and Harkless lost a bid for a council seat in the 2019 primary.

What has been disallowed by the Board of Elections has been singular names — whether it's a first name or a last name, according to Soff, who said the board philosophy has been to disallow singular names because there could be others with that same name.

Also disallowed by the board have been write-ins of comic book names or national figures.

Soff said unofficial election numbers on the county's website also do not include hand-counted ballots, emergency ballots, provisional ballots, and overseas or military ballots. Those ballot categories will be added in at official tabulation, which begins once the unofficial count is complete, he said.

There are 130 ballots countywide that have had to be hand-counted. There are another 45 provisional ballots countywide along with 12 emergency ballots and only three overseas or military ballots, Soff said.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

