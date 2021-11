Chris Paul totaled 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, eighteen assists, one block, and one steal in the Suns’ 112-100 win over the Pelicans on Tuesday. Paul dished out 18.0 assists in the Suns' win over the Pelicans, contributing to his second consecutive double-double, which included his scoring of 14.0 points. He has been playing at a high level, and even though his scoring can tend to wane from time to time, he supports his production level with a strong floor that allows him to create match-up winning value night in and night out. He is a strong fantasy addition to your roster and is slowly inching his way towards being a must-start play any time the Suns are on the slate.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO