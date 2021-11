THE EUFOLIA SOFA BY MARCEL WANDERS STUDIO FOR NATUZZI ITALIA EXPLORES MICRO-LIVING. three years ago, pasquale junior natuzzi — better known as PJ natuzzi — took over the creative direction of natuzzi italia, the apulian company founded by his father in 1959. shifting the focus from the product to the experience, one of his first moves was inviting designers to dive into natuzzi’s DNA, merge it with their own, and create new collections. the first collaboration was with amsterdam-based marcel wanders studio and it was such a successful partnership that the studio has been invited again to design for natuzzi italia, this time for the 2021 collection titled the circle of harmony — live the transition.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 4 DAYS AGO