Storm hitting peak power late Monday night

KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn atmospheric river, bringing moderate to heavy rain and...

www.ktvu.com

NJ.com

N.J. weather: More than 23K without power as storms hit state

More than 23,000 utility customers were without power Saturday in New Jersey after forecasters warned of scattered showers and strong thunderstorms around the state. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for portions of central and northern New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office. Powerful winds and pea-sized hail were being reported in areas of the state Saturday afternoon, including in Monmouth County.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
CBS Boston

Saturday Evening Storm Brings ‘First Flakes Alert’ For Much Of Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — After a busy Friday with flooding rain and strong wind, we’re back to a storm threat for Saturday afternoon. Soak in any sun you can because it’s going to be busy a bit later. Another cold front will swing through between 4-7 p.m. (WBZ-TV Graphic) Fortunately, this is a quick-moving system, but that doesn’t mean we will escape all the impacts. Any storms that develop will tap into some really cold air in the upper atmosphere, making small-to-moderate sized hail a likelihood. Although not to the same extent as yesterday, rain will come down in buckets. Totals will reach a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fox5ny.com

Strong storm hits Brooklyn

This video, taken in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, shows heavy winds and hail falling on Saturday afternoon. Credit: Lola DiNizio via Storyful.
BROOKLYN, NY
WMUR.com

More rain, some snow expected in parts of New Hampshire Saturday night

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Another round of heavy rain will come through New Hampshire starting late Saturday afternoon and it could bring snow for some. A sharp cold front moves from southwest to northeast across New Hampshire Saturday afternoon and evening. Along this front will be intense bands of rain as well as some strong gusts of wind.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Saturday Night And Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few rain and snow showers are likely late Saturday night and Sunday, which may lead to some minor slush in a few isolated spots in the Chicago area on Sunday. Saturday night brings a chance of a rain/snow mix and a low temperature of 33 degrees. Sunday will bring rain and snow showers. An isolated minor brief accumulation of 1/2 an inch may be possible in some of the showers. High temperatures will reach 39 degrees. Expect a warmup in the week with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees by Wednesday when rain showers make a return.
CHICAGO, IL

