Comcast outage impacts Bay Area during strong storm

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Parts of Southern California are facing high temperatures and strong winds. It’s unexpected vacation weather for many Southland residents and visitors, but for fire officials, it’s a possible precursor to dangerous fire conditions. Local fire officials say they prepare day-in and out for potential dangers. “We’re constantly ready for it. We have teams already assembled. So in the event that something does occur, we just launch them and it doesn’t take a lot of time,” said 0ne firefighter. As with any other heat watch alerts, it’s important to be aware of heat-related illnesses and what they look like. Symptoms of heatstroke — which is a medical emergency — include feeling hot and confused and a decrease in level of consciousness. Call 911 if this occurs. Heat exhaustion can happen when people exert themselves in extreme heat and feel lightheaded, dehydrated and perhaps experiencing fainting. People most vulnerable include the very young, elderly and those with certain health conditions. Still, everyone is urged to take precautions and check on neighbors who are most vulnerable. Temperatures are expected to cool around the middle of the week next week.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO