When every NFL fan around the country knows a referee’s name following a game, it’s usually for a very bad reason. That’s exactly what happened with Tony Corrente following the Bears’ Monday Night Football loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the Bears trying to mount a fourth-quarter comeback, Corrente called a controversial taunting penalty on Cassius Marsh, while appearing to intentionally hip-check Marsh. It seems unheard of that a referee would instigate contact with a player on the field, but according to current Pro Football Talk host and former quarterback Chris Simms, this isn’t new for Corrente.

