Tin ticks all the commodity supercycle boxes: Andy Home

JAKARTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's anti-monopoly agency is investigating whether domestic nickel smelters and a surveyor they hired engaged in unfair business practices that resulted in poor pricing of nickel ore, it said on Friday. The KPPU agency is looking into suspicions that smelting companies were acting to push down prices of nickel ore they buy from miners, KPPU investigation director Goppera Panggabean told reporters without disclosing names of those under investigation. An Indonesia smelting industry association representative could not be reached for immediate comment. Indonesia was once the world's biggest nickel ore exporter, but last year banned exports of unprocessed nickel to encourage development of its domestic smelting industry. In December last year there were 13 nickel smelters operating, mining ministry data showed. Nickel miners have complained in the past about local ore pricing, which led to mining ministry introducing a regulation setting a floor price for ore.

