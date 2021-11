What a week for the precious metals markets! Now, here is a newswire headline you don't see every day "Gold: Best week in 6 months", followed by "U.S. Dollar: Reaches 16 month high". Something else you don't see every day is me on Youtube, and we launched a channel called the "Blue Line Metals Edge," and you can visit it here. If you like what you see, be sure to hit the like and subscribe button and help us grow the channel.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO