Double vaccination requirement for Bathurst 1000

MIAMI, FL – November 12, 2021 – The 8 Hours of Nürburgring takes place this weekend, which will be the longest race of the Le Mans Virtual Series to date. Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between Motorsport Games and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest. The third of five rounds for the 2021-22 season, which will come to an end with the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual in January of 2022, will be the biggest challenge yet for the 114 professional and sim racing drivers participating across the 38 prototypes and GTE entries (entry list HERE) on the famously difficult 21 km/13 mile Nordschleife circuit in Germany. With over 100 corners, dramatic climbs and drops, blind crests, and a little run-off area, the circuit can easily catch out even the most experienced drivers, so viewers can expect plenty of action.

