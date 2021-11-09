CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Double vaccination requirement for Bathurst 1000

By Andrew van Leeuwen
Motorsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere had been some hope that vaccine mandates would be a thing of the past by next month's Great Race, with New South Wales having initially looked at December 1 as a full re-opening point regardless of vaccination status. But with that full reopening now postponed,...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

RACE to control Supercars by Bathurst 1000

It was recently confirmed that the RACE consortium, led by Barclay Nettlefold and involving Australian Racing Group, will purchase the 65 per cent stake in Supercars that has been owned by Archer Capital for the past 11 years. RACE will also take over the 35 per cent collectively owned by...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Every driver racing in the Bathurst 1000

Confirmation that Kurt Kostecki will join brother Jake at Matt Stone Racing was final piece of the Bathurst 1000 puzzle. That means the 26-car, 52-driver field is locked and loaded ahead of the 2021 running of the Great Race. There is little in the way of consistency in the driver...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Decision looming for Boost Bathurst wildcard

Strict border controls on both sides of the Tasman have long threatened the Boost Mobile-backed wildcard given both Murphy and Stanaway are based in New Zealand. The original plans for the Erebus-run entry were hatched while there was a so-called border bubble between the two neighbouring countries that allowed reasonably free movement.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Red Bull Racing Showrun in Saudi Arabia

The famous RB8 Formula 1 car - which won the F1 Constructor and Drivers’ World Championship for Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel respectively in 2012 – today wowed thousands of onlookers along the Jeddah Waterfront. The main event was accompanied by high-adrenaline side events that thrilled the thousands of fans who came down to the Red Sea coastline to experience the sound and energy of an F1 car racing at full speed live and in person.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathurst 1000#Sydney Motorsport Park#Supercars#Kelly Grove Racing#Nsw Health
Motorsport.com

Glickenhaus commits to full-season WEC 2022 entry with one car

Marque founder Jim Glickenhaus has confirmed that he will return to the WEC full-time with his Le Mans Hypercar following a statement from the series that he will only be allowed to race in 2022 if he commits to turning up with at least one car at every race. Glickenhaus...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hackett replaces van Gisbergen in Triple Eight GT line-up

Hackett will be paired with Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the T8 Mercedes at Mount Panorama, allowing regular co-driver Shane van Gisbergen to focus on his Bathurst 1000 commitments. Hackett has a long association with Mercedes through his work as the brand's chief driving instructor in Australia. He's a veteran of...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamilton set for Brazilian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

Mercedes has faced reliability trouble with its engines in recent months, prompting Valtteri Bottas to take three new engines between Monza and Austin, as well as impacting engine customers Aston Martin, McLaren and Williams. Hamilton took a fresh engine at the Turkish Grand Prix, sparking a 10-place grid penalty, but...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How to follow the third round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on November 13

MIAMI, FL – November 12, 2021 – The 8 Hours of Nürburgring takes place this weekend, which will be the longest race of the Le Mans Virtual Series to date. Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between Motorsport Games and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest. The third of five rounds for the 2021-22 season, which will come to an end with the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual in January of 2022, will be the biggest challenge yet for the 114 professional and sim racing drivers participating across the 38 prototypes and GTE entries (entry list HERE) on the famously difficult 21 km/13 mile Nordschleife circuit in Germany. With over 100 corners, dramatic climbs and drops, blind crests, and a little run-off area, the circuit can easily catch out even the most experienced drivers, so viewers can expect plenty of action.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Jalopnik

Martin Brundle And F1 Aren't That Important

The Powers That Be in Formula One have apparently not recovered from the United States Grand Prix grid walk. There, former driver and commentator Martin Brundle asked rapper Megan Thee Stallion for an interview, only to be rebuffed by her bodyguards. He — and other higher-ups in F1 — remain so incensed that they’ve introduced something that’s currently being called the Brundle Clause.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Honda ‘cannot believe’ streak of Mercedes F1 engine penalties

The Honda-powered Red Bull team are currently locked in a tight fight with Mercedes for the F1 titles, but recent races have been impacted by grid penalties for its German car manufacturer rival. In Brazil, Lewis Hamilton will take a five-place grid drop for taking his fifth Internal Combustion Engine...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Verstappen: 'No shock' to trail Hamilton after F1 engine change

Championship leader Verstappen was tipped to be the pace-setter at Interlagos after taking back-to-back wins in the United States and Mexico, with Hamilton saying the fight against Red Bull would be "as steep as it can be". Mercedes confirmed ahead of opening practice on Friday morning that it would be...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

MotoGP legend Rossi says racing with Norris would be “fantastic”

On Thursday ahead of the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix, Norris says he recently sent Rossi a “heartfelt” message ahead of the nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion’s retirement this weekend in Valencia. Norris revealed that he keeps in regular contact with Rossi – who is the McLaren’s driver’s personal hero...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Mercedes: Hamilton’s F1 wing failed tests by just 0.2mm

Hamilton was thrown to the back of the grid for Saturday’s sprint race at Interlagos after FIA inspections following qualifying on Friday showed the gap between his rear wing elements was too wide when DRS was activated. The rules state the DRS opening can be no greater than 85mm when...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Norris surprised AlphaTauri not closer to McLaren/Ferrari F1 fight

Ferrari and McLaren have spent much of 2021 fighting to lead the midfield teams and finish as best of the rest behind Red Bull and Mercedes in the constructors' championship. Ferrari pulled 13.5 points clear of McLaren in the fight for third place in Mexico, but it was AlphaTauri who topped the midfield as Pierre Gasly finished the race in fourth place.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale takes ninth pole

The Dick Johnson Racing star was unstoppable through the three-part qualifying, his session culminating in one of just two laps under the 1m29s mark all day. That lap, a 1m28.637s, left him three-tenths clear of Triple Eight's pacesetter Jamie Whincup as De Pasquale took his fifth pole since the season resumed in Sydney three weeks ago.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale continues practice form

After dominating the first session, De Pasquale didn't have things quite as easy in the second the thanks to Shane van Gisbergen running two sets of green tyres. The first green tyre run for the Kiwi helped him jump De Pasquale's earlier benchmark set on the same set of softs he used in P1.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamilton: It's sad to see Rossi retiring from MotoGP

Rossi is set to depart from MotoGP after a 26-year career in motorcycle racing, where he has racked up 115 victories – with 89 being taken in MotoGP – 199 podiums and seven top-class championships from 432 grand prix starts. Mercedes F1 racer Hamilton and Rossi famously swapped rides in...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

2021 Supercars Sydney SuperSprint session times and preview

The third consecutive event at the Eastern Creek circuit will see an all-day time format used for the first time in the four-round swing. Like the previous two rounds, the Sydney SuperSprint will feature three 32-lap heats, each with a single compulsory stop. However the lights will get a rest...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ex-MotoGP rider Syahrin gets MIE Honda WSBK seat

Syahrin becomes the latest grand prix rider to make the switch full-time to WSBK, following last month's news that Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge will comprise Honda's factory line-up next year. The Malaysian will partner Mercado, who has spent the 2021 season riding MIE's sole CBR1000RR-R with a best finish...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Mercedes rules out appeal against Hamilton Brazil quali DQ

Hamilton topped qualifying ahead of F1 title rival Max Verstappen on Friday, beating the Red Bull driver by four tenths of a second in Q3. But Mercedes was summoned by the FIA stewards on Friday evening after his DRS was found to have breached the regulations in the post-session technical checks.
MERCEDES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy