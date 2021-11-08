CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Chile cuts forecast for mining investments to $69 bln through 2030

By Reuters
kitco.com
 7 days ago

SANTIAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chile's state copper commission Cochilco said on Monday that the country should receive $68.9 billion in mining investments through the end of the decade, down 6.9%...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
AGU Blogosphere

An update on the Ministro Hales mine landslide in Chile

An update on the Ministro Hales mine landslide in Chile. A picture has now emerged of the 9 November 2021 Ministro Hales landslide in Chile:- This confirms the satellite image that I published on Wednesday, showing that this is a large rockslide in a benched section of slope. News reports...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper Mining#Mining Equipment#Investment#Reuters#Cochilco#Codelco#Enami#Expansion Andina
kitco.com

Indonesia's antitrust agency investigates nickel smelters

JAKARTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's anti-monopoly agency is investigating whether domestic nickel smelters and a surveyor they hired engaged in unfair business practices that resulted in poor pricing of nickel ore, it said on Friday. The KPPU agency is looking into suspicions that smelting companies were acting to push down prices of nickel ore they buy from miners, KPPU investigation director Goppera Panggabean told reporters without disclosing names of those under investigation. An Indonesia smelting industry association representative could not be reached for immediate comment. Indonesia was once the world's biggest nickel ore exporter, but last year banned exports of unprocessed nickel to encourage development of its domestic smelting industry. In December last year there were 13 nickel smelters operating, mining ministry data showed. Nickel miners have complained in the past about local ore pricing, which led to mining ministry introducing a regulation setting a floor price for ore.
WORLD
kitco.com

Miners buoy Australian shares back to gains

(Updates to close) By Harshita Swaminathan Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australian stocks rose on Friday after four straight sessions of losses, as miners extended gains on relief that China Evergrande Group averted a default and a shock from a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation print eased. The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.83% higher at 7,443, cutting its weekly losses to 0.2%.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

China's climate goals mean less ingredients for steel but higher quality

(Kitco News) - (Reuters) - China, the world's top steel producer, will see easing demand for steelmaking raw materials like iron ore and coking coal but with better quality to meet its climate commitment, government consultancy and industry associations said on Friday. Beijing has pledged to bring its carbon dioxide...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
kitco.com

South Africa’s mining industry contracts 3.4% in September - report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the report, the largest negative contributors were coal (-8.9%, contributing -2.2 percentage points); platinum group metals...
WORLD
kitco.com

Gold output of S.African miner Gold Fields jumps 9% in Q3

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - (Reuters) Gold Fields Ltd recorded a 9% increase in gold production for the third quarter...
METAL MINING
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Slice Through Major Resistance Barrier

Gold markets exploded to the upside on Wednesday to break through the significant $1835 level. This is an area that will continue to be very crucial, as it is an area that I think a lot of people will be paying attention to now that we have broken through there, but also have pulled back quite a bit. That being said, the market is more than likely going to see a certain amount of support at the $1835 level, but if we were to break down through that level, it would suggest that we have just witnessed a “blow off top”, which is a major problem. At that point, it would more than likely see the markets break down a bit, showing signs of the market wanting to retest the previous resistance barrier. Nonetheless, this is a market that has cleared out a lot of stop losses.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Indonesia's Antam Jan-Sept nickel ore production almost triples y/y

JAKARTA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indonesian state miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk's (Antam) nickel ore production and sales in January-September jumped from a year earlier, its chief executive officer told the parliament on Wednesday:. * Antam's January-September 2021 nickel ore output was up 190% at 8.304 million tonnes VS. 2.863...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Shanghai copper slips as China inflation clouds economic growth outlook

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices dipped on Wednesday as rising inflation clouded the outlook for...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

China's October copper output dips m/m on power rationing - Antaike

(Adds detail on lead production) Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's October copper cathode output from major smelters fell 2.2% from a month earlier due to power curbs and raw material supply disruptions, state-backed research house Antaike said. Production at 22 smelters surveyed by Antaike, accounting for more than 80% of China's total capacity, stood at 752,000 tonnes last month, down from a revised September output of 768,900 tonnes. It was up 1.8% from a year earlier.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

TSMC, Sony to invest $7 bln for new Japanese chip plant

TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330.TW) (TSMC) said on Tuesday it would build a $7 billion chip plant in Japan with Sony Group (6758.T), a move that was welcomed by the Japanese government. Sony will invest about $500 million in the factory, it said separately. Construction...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver power higher as investors seek inflation hedge

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher at midday Wednesday, with gold notching a five-month...
BUSINESS
irei.com

HNWIs invest in cryptocurrency mining investment fund

MineOne Partners has raised more than $20 million for its first fund in less than 30 days. The fund has a $200 million target. Investors include U.S. institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. MineOne is jointly led by senior mining investor Chong. W, capital market veteran Dr. Jiaming and blockchain and...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy