Chile cuts forecast for mining investments to $69 bln through 2030

Gold markets exploded to the upside on Wednesday to break through the significant $1835 level. This is an area that will continue to be very crucial, as it is an area that I think a lot of people will be paying attention to now that we have broken through there, but also have pulled back quite a bit. That being said, the market is more than likely going to see a certain amount of support at the $1835 level, but if we were to break down through that level, it would suggest that we have just witnessed a “blow off top”, which is a major problem. At that point, it would more than likely see the markets break down a bit, showing signs of the market wanting to retest the previous resistance barrier. Nonetheless, this is a market that has cleared out a lot of stop losses.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO