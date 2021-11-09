XP Board 164

Join members of the development team at Drinkbox Studios for a look at gameplay from the upcoming action-RPG, Nobody Saves The World. The team dives into some of the forms you can unlock such as the rat and horse forms, as well as abilities that can be unlocked through completing quests, online co-op play, in addition to giving a peek at one of the dungeons, customization options, and much more. Nobody Saves The World arrives in early 2022 for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.
