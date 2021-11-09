XP Board 164

When you have reached the 5000 XP Board Under Highway Bridge, you know it is time to start running things over and causing the ultimate destruction as there are rewards for that in Forza Horizon 5. Smashing boards with your car is going to take you much ahead in the game and there are 250 of them to smash. There are 250 bonus boards in this racing series, some being XP boards and the rest being fast travel boards. While there is a scope of earning from 1000 to 5000 experience points by smashing the XP boards, the fast travel boards will help you lower the cost of your travel on the Mexican subcontinent.

