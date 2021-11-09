Telegram Will Start Displaying Ads To Make Money

Telegram has been on a high recently, from capitalizing on Facebook’s downtime and picking up around 70 million new users to reaching over a billion installs on Play Store. However, as the platform — and the expenses associated with it — continues to grow, it needs to start generating money to cover its ballooning traffic and server maintenance costs (having been running so far on investments from the founder’s pockets). Clearly, the company has been thinking the same, because CEO Pavel Dorov earlier announced that Telegram would start generating revenue. A year later, it has launched the Telegram Ad Platform, a program that will allow individuals and organizations to create and send sponsored messages.
