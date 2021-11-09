CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Telegram Will Start Displaying Ads To Make Money

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelegram is mostly free to use, but obviously in order to support and maintain its services and servers, the company needs some form of revenue, and it looks like they will be resorting to the age-old method of generating revenue and that...

www.ubergizmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Want to delete yourself from the internet? 6 ways to get personal information off the web

If you're reading this, it's highly likely your personal information is available to the public. And by "public" I mean everyone everywhere. So, how can deleting yourself from the internet stop companies from getting ahold of your info? Short answer: It can't. Unfortunately, you can never completely remove yourself from the internet, but there are ways to minimize your digital footprint, which would lower the chances of your personal data getting out there. Here are some ways to do that. We'll update these tips periodically.
INTERNET
smallbiztrends.com

35 Legit Money-Making Apps

If you are searching for ways to supplement your monthly income, money-making apps are a dependable option. And the best thing is you don’t have to make any investment. You can use your smartphone to download apps that make you money and start your side hustle quickly. Here are 35...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Android Police

Telegram's getting ads, and here's what to expect from them

Telegram has been on a high recently, from capitalizing on Facebook’s downtime and picking up around 70 million new users to reaching over a billion installs on Play Store. However, as the platform — and the expenses associated with it — continues to grow, it needs to start generating money to cover its ballooning traffic and server maintenance costs (having been running so far on investments from the founder’s pockets). Clearly, the company has been thinking the same, because CEO Pavel Dorov earlier announced that Telegram would start generating revenue. A year later, it has launched the Telegram Ad Platform, a program that will allow individuals and organizations to create and send sponsored messages.
INTERNET
baltimorenews.net

How to Make Money in Logistics?

Soon after discovering that one can make good money in logistics, we begin considering it a good career. Logistics, a sought-after sector for employment, is considered a low-skilled industry that can earn you a "Richie Rich" title. It's no secret that you can make good money in this sector, the...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pavel Durov
The Next Web

Everything marketers need to know about Telegram’s new ad platform

In the past, Telegram has attempted to earn money by creating a cryptocurrency operation, but the idea failed. Now, the firm is relying on an age-old idea to get some cash in the bank: ads. Over the weekend, the app’s founder, Pavel Durov, said that the firm will now allow...
INTERNET
Android Headlines

Zoom Will Start Showing Ads To Free Users

Popular video conferencing app Zoom is now displaying ads for some users on the Basic plan. Ads will appear on the browser after the conclusion of a call/meeting. This is part of a test that the company is running in some countries. Zoom has also made changes to its privacy...
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Telegram to offer a subscription service to disable ads

In October Telegram started offering ads on large channels with more than 1000 users. Today Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced plans for a companion subscription service that would allow users to avoid seeing ads. He posted the following message on the service:. Many users have suggested introducing the ability to...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telegram#Advertising
soyacincau.com

Telegram is getting ads and you’ll have to pay to get rid of them

Telegram, the free instant messaging service, has recently launched an ad platform. This is following a massive boost partly caused by a Facebook outage, causing Telegram to reach a billion downloads on Android alone. Later this month, they are also launching a paid subscription to hide the advertisements and support...
INTERNET
abc17news.com

Millennial Money: 5 steps to weed out Instagram ad scams

Highly targeted advertising on social media sites like Instagram and Facebook makes it easier than ever for brands to get in front of their target market. But these ads also make it easier for shady brands to dupe shoppers. Before you buy, take some time to vet the company. Search for independent reviews, dig into complaints databases, test out customer support and research the brand’s domain history to find out when its website was created. (Hint: A newly registered domain is often a red flag.) Also be crystal clear on the company’s return policy and use a credit card for the purchase for an added layer of protection.
PUBLIC SAFETY
gamepur.com

How to make money in Forza Horizon 5

Let’s be honest: money is important. Money is important in real life, but also in video games. Forza Horizon 5 has a virtual currency of its own, and you’ll need some in order to buy new cars, plus other items, including customizable items for your avatar, to even houses. So, how can you obtain money in Forza Horizon 5? It’s not too difficult, and there are multiple ways to obtain some.
VIDEO GAMES
Ubergizmo

WhatsApp Payments Could Soon Be Coming To The US

If you didn’t know that WhatsApp had its own P2P payments system, you can’t really be faulted for that. This is because WhatsApp payments are currently only available in Brazil and India, but it seems that the company could be gearing up to bring it to the US, according to an APK teardown by the folks over at XDA.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Ubergizmo

Twitter Blue Is Now Available In The US

Earlier this year, Twitter announced its new subscription service called Twitter Blue. The service was initially launched in Australia and Canada, but the good news is that if you liked what the feature had to offer but you lived in neither of those two countries, it looks like Twitter Blue is now available in the US and New Zealand, bringing the total number of supported countries to four.
INTERNET
texomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Make money for Christmas

Who doesn’t need, or want to have extra spending money for the holidays?. The National Retail Federation predicts the average American consumer will spend nearly $1,000 for Christmas gifts and other holiday expenses. Used to be, people depended on lay-away, Christmas bonuses, and Christmas clubs through the bank to get...
RETAIL
Ubergizmo

Apple Just Hired Another Former Tesla Engineer

It has become something of an open secret that Apple is developing car-related technology. Whether or not this will result in an actual car or if Apple will end up creating accessories or the platform for other car manufacturers remains to be seen, but it is clear that the company is definitely interested in electric cars.
BUSINESS
Ubergizmo

Google Launches New Communication Tool For Users With Speech Impediments

People who have speech impediments might find it difficult to try and converse with people around them. This is because due to some speech impediments, it might make them hard to be understood. However, Google is hoping to solve that problem by leveraging its speech recognition technology. Google’s speech recognition...
TECHNOLOGY
Ubergizmo

Spotify Will Now Let You Block Other Users Easily

While Spotify is primarily a music streaming platform, it also offers up some social features such as a friend’s list. This basically lets you see what the person is listening to, visit their page, and also check out any public playlists they might have created. However, some users do not necessarily want these social features and some have even encountered harassment on it.
ENTERTAINMENT
TravelDailyNews.com

How to start a travel website and make money

Feeling wonder about the world and exploring it was a popular pastime for billions of people not so long ago. However, life is unpredictable, and reality makes its corrections. We all miss choosing a destination without doing special research as to whether we can go there and nervously double-checking before the flight to see if any regulations have changed since booking.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy