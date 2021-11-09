CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 8th November 2021

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better...

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

YouClout Lists on AscendEX

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the You Clout token (YCT) under the trading pair (YCT/USDT) on AscendEX starting on Nov 12 at 1 p.m. UTC. YouClout is a community-driven TikTok-style NFT Marketplace that runs on mobile and other web-enabled devices including desktops. It is a single cross-device decentralized platform bridging the gap between influencers and their community. This marketplace allows creators to tokenize their creations for use in the Metaverse.
RETAIL
bitcoinist.com

Structure Finance Lists on AscendEX

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the Structure Finance token (STF) under the trading pair (STF/USDT) on AscendEX starting on Nov 11 at 1 p.m. UTC. Structure Finance is built with transparency and flexibility in mind, allowing developers to create various structured financial products. Their experienced team adds unique value to the project’s development by bringing their knowledge from traditional finance to the STF project.
RETAIL
bitcoinist.com

Why November 14 Could Be The Next Big Day For Bitcoin

Opening with some volatility, Bitcoin moves back from the high $60,000s and trends to the downside. The benchmark crypto surge to a new all-time high as a result of an increase in institutional investment. Related Reading | Apple CEO Tim Cook Holds Bitcoin And Ethereum As Part Of Diversified Portfolio.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Surges past $4,800 To New ATH, Crypto Analyst Says Brace For Further Upside

Ethereum has once again broken another all-time high. The digital asset set the new record following along with bitcoin’s run that saw the latter set a record of its own above $68,000. Ethereum has been on a bullish roll lately and has not slowed down as momentum continues to stay up. This time, ETH had pushed past $4,800 to peak at $4,842.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Listings#Lbank Exchange Scheduled#Griffin Art#Gart Perfect Nft#Mononoke Inu Listing#Japanese#Toei Animation
bitcoinist.com

FOLLO-the First Structured Fund Protocol Open for Any Token

As reflected in the recent launch of the new Bitcoin Futures ETF in the US, a number of products are about to be introduced to meet the ever-increasing user demand for futures products and products designed around leverage. Follo is the first of its kind: a structured fund protocol that...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Utility NFTs Take on The Market

If you’ve been keeping up with the cryptocurrency world, you’ve probably come across the term “NFT.” NFTs are one-of-a-kind, non-interchangeable digital assets that also serve as valid proof of ownership on the blockchain. NFTs have made the prospect of digital collectibles a reality and are being hailed as the answer to physical collectibles in various circles. The concept of NFTs has existed since 2012, with the idea based on Vitalik Buterin’s Colored Coins project. Still, the idea of NFTs did not take flight until October 2017, with the introduction of crypto kitties and creating a lot of millionaires. The next wave of NFTs would arrive in 2020, with the launch of NBA Topshot, a marketplace where users can trade NBA and WNBA digital collectibles.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Breaks New All-Time High As Gas Fees Plummet

Ethereum has taken the recent rally in the crypto market one step further. The digital asset had been chasing multiple new all-time highs in the past week, breaking above $4,600 for the first time ever on Wednesday. This milestone was important for the asset as it showed Ethereum still had more steam left in it after suffering multiple dips at the end of October.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

PolyDoge Price Breaks New All-Time High After OKEx Listing

Leading cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has announced the listing of PolyDoge on its platform. The digital asset had participated in a voting round that featured five altcoins. Conditions for winning this voting was reaching 5,000 votes which would qualify the two winning projects for unconditional listings. PolyDoge emerged as one of the winners and has been officially listed on OKEx exchange as of Monday, November 8 at 10:00 AM UTC.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Tsuzuki Inu Will Be Soon Listed on Crypto Exchange LBank

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2021) - Since the birth of blockchain technology and crypto, meme and gaming cultures have been naturally integrated into this particular field. Tsuzuki Inu, a project that has the genes of both meme and gaming, is not satisfied by being just another "Inu" ERC20 token. With Play-to-Earn game planned in future, Tsuzuki Inu is holding a giveaway event for its token holders, and its TZKI token is listed on trading platforms like LBank Exchange, to further expand its global community.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

Quid Ika (QUID) Will Be Soon Listed on Crypto Exchange LBank

Cryptocurrency exchange LBank will list a new crypto token Quid Ika (QUID). Users can start their QUID trading from 4th November 2021 at 10 PM (UTC +8). Quid Ika (QUID) is the first IKA token. This is the new community-owned token which is founded by experienced crypto enthusiasts, developers, and entrepreneurs.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: DOT recovers to $45, as bulls defend $44 support?

Polkadot price analysis suggests recovery towards $50.00. The Polkadot price analysis shows that after failing to climb above the $54.00 mark, the sellers broke the $50.00 support level as DOT returned to the $44.00 mark. Currently, the price has climbed back above the $45.50 mark as the buyers regain momentum.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review

Another week, another dose of madness in NFTs. Beeple recorded another monster sale, but it’s not traditional NFT for the buyer. Video game developers are showing increasing interest in the space, and one crypto exchange CEO is unbelievably bullish. Oh, and an NFT band composed of just Bored Apes has been formed courtesy of a powerhouse music firm.
BITCOIN
bitcoinist.com

How HashEx Is Helping Secure The DeFi Industry Through Smart Contracts Auditing

Smart contracts auditing is becoming even more important with the advent of decentralized finance. This is where companies like HashEx enter the picture. HashEx has provided smart contracts auditing for over 500 projects to date and the company helps secure DeFi protocols. The vulnerabilities the company has found in smart contracts have saved projects more than $2 billion.
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Continues To Dominate Community-Wise, But Why Is The Price Suffering?

Shiba Inu is still popular among the dog coins community. This has not helped in the way of the value as the meme coin has been on a downtrend since the month began. From its all-time high, it has fallen almost 50% to the point where it is now trailing around $0.00005. There isn’t much that could be said other than the hype around the digital asset has died down. But social media metrics do not seem to support this notion.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

mBitcasino announces XRP addition

It has just been announced that mBitcasino will now support XRP, currently the 7th most popular cryptocurrency. This makes mBitcasino, the online crypto casino that allows transactions with 7 important cryptocurrencies: BTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and now XRP. The addition of the new digital coin puts mBitcasino on...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy